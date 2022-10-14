Pre-Weekend News Catch-Up

The Jan. 6 Committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a resolution to subpoena former president Donald Trump over his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

The 9–0 vote came at what had been expected to be the last House committee hearing on the yearlong investigation into Jan. 6, 2021. In his opening remarks, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said evidence had shown that there was a "multipart plan" led by Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

One of the biggest takeaways from the hearing was that former aides told the committee that Trump acknowledged in private that he lost the election. Vice Chair Liz Cheney added that Trump had always intended “to declare that the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day before he knew the election results."

“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Cheney said.

While the committee itself is unable to bring criminal charges or indict Trump, it can issue subpoenas that require people to answer questions and turn over documents. Before the new congressional term begins in January 2023, the committee will produce a report for the Justice Department, which could include criminal referrals and recommendations.

Elon Musk is somehow crucially involved in Ukraine

