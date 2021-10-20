The Parkland School Shooter Has Pleaded Guilty To Murdering 17 Classmates

The shooter who opened fire at a South Florida high school, killing 17 of his former classmates and school staff members and wounding more than a dozen others, pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Next, a jury will determine his sentence. He faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without parole and a maximum sentence of the death penalty.



The guilty plea comes more than three years after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Shortly after the shooting, Nikolas Cruz admitted to gunning down his classmates in a lengthy confession, but he maintained his not-guilty plea as his lawyers sought to avoid the death penalty, according to local news outlets.

During a court hearing in Broward County on Wednesday morning, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Loved ones of Cruz's victims were in the courtroom during the hearing, some quietly crying and holding each other at times.

Following his plea, Cruz addressed victims' families through tears, apologizing for his actions and saying it was for them that he was pleading guilty.

"I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day... and I am doing this for you, and I do not care if you do not believe me," he said. "And I love you, and I know you don’t believe me, but I have to live with this every day, and it brings me nightmares, and I can’t live with myself sometimes."



Cruz's statement was also peppered with some bizarre asides. He noted without context that he "can’t even watch TV anymore," and at one point appeared to blame marijuana use for his rampage. (Cruz reportedly told detectives he had heard a voice in his head urging him to commit violence, and would occasionally use marijuana and Xanax to quiet the voice.)