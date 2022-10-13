A Jury Has Spared The Parkland Shooter From The Death Penalty

More than four years after he stalked the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and staff, the gunman has learned his fate.



A jury on Thursday delivered its verdict in the monthslong death penalty trial in Fort Lauderdale: Nikolas Cruz is to be spared execution. Instead, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cruz sat mostly silent alongside his defense attorneys as Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read verdict forms for the 17 murder charges related to each of the victims.

In each count, the jury indicated they found there were sufficient aggravating factors — including that Cruz acted in a "cruel, cold, calculated, and premeditated manner" to commit "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel" murders — but that these were not enough to overcome the mitigating circumstances in order to justify the death penalty. Defense attorneys had argued these mitigating factors included Cruz's psychiatric state and his birth mother's extensive alcohol and drug use while pregnant, which they said caused him to have fetal alcohol syndrome.



In the packed courtroom on Thursday, family members of the victims held hands and wiped away tears as the verdict was read. Some shook their heads in anger or disbelief, others sat with their eyes closed, looking crushed.

First, though, here are the names of those Cruz unilaterally decided should die: Alyssa Alhadeff, 14; Scott Beigel, 35; Martin Duque Anguiano, 14; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Aaron Feis, 37; Jaime Guttenberg, 14; Christopher Hixon, 49; Luke Hoyer, 15; Cara Loughran, 14; Gina Montalto, 14; Joaquin Oliver, 17; Alaina Petty, 14; Meadow Pollack, 18; Helena Ramsay, 17; Alexander Schachter, 14; Carmen Schentrup, 16; and Peter Wang, 15.

Thursday’s verdict ends what has been an exceptionally rare trial in the US, given that most people who commit mass shootings end up taking their own lives or being killed by police. It will also no doubt divide the grieving family members of the Parkland victims, a few of whom were against Cruz being executed.

Cruz’s culpability for the massacre was never in doubt, with him having pleaded guilty a year ago to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for those he wounded.

Instead, the panel of 12 jurors and 10 alternates chosen in the trial were tasked with deciding whether Cruz, now 24, would live or die. A unanimous verdict was necessary in order for the death penalty to apply.