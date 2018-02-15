Here Are All Of The Victims Of The Florida School Shooting At least 17 people died Wednesday after a shooter opened fire inside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

At least 17 people were killed at a South Florida high school Wednesday when a former student stormed the campus and opened fire with an assault rifle. Twelve people were killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and two died outside, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. Another victim was found dead in the street, he said, and two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. "This is just pure evil," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at the press conference. Here is what we know about the victims:

Aaron Feis It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant F… https://t.co/f8TjvMlqdh

Assistant football coach and campus monitor Aaron Feis was killed in the shooting after jumping in front of some students to protect them, the school said Thursday. His family was reportedly notified late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. “Big ol’ teddy bear,” Willis May, the head football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said about Feis. “Hardcore, he coached hard. Real good line. He did a great job with the [offensive] line. He took pride with working with those guys. Loyalty – I trusted him. He had my back. He worked hard. Just a good man. Loved his family. Loved his brother — just an excellent family man.” Feis graduated from the school in 1999 and returned in 2002 as head coach of the junior varsity football team, according to his bio on the school's website. Charlie Rothkopf, a student and football player at Douglas, tweeted about Feis on Wednesday. "Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today," Rothkopf wrote. "He took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas." He is survived by his wife, Melissa Ann Feis, and daughter Arielle Feis. Feis is being regarded as a hero for saving students' lives.

Fred Guttenberg shared the news on Facebook that his daughter, high schooler Jaime Guttenberg, died in Wednesday's shooting. Her brother, Jesse, survived. "My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school," he wrote. "We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect our privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight." Jaime Guttenberg's Facebook page has now been turned into a memorial with pictures of her dancing, and smiling on a beach. It also shows a former profile picture of a sign that reads "Forever young." Michelle McGrath Gerlick, the director of the Dance Theatre school in Parkland, wrote on Facebook that she is praying for the Guttenberg family and their community. "Dear sweet Jaime Guttenberg. There are no words to describe how we are feeling," she wrote. "God please give us the strength to get through this together. Dance in Heaven beautiful girl."

Freshman Martin Duque was killed in Wednesday’s shooting after initially being reported as missing. Miguel Duque, the 14-year-old’s older brother, told the Miami Herald that Martin did not have a cell phone and his family could not reach him. “Words cannot describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy,” Miguel wrote on Instagram. “I know you’re in a better place. Duques forever man I love you junior!!!” Miguel also created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his brother’s funeral. “He was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet. He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family,” Miguel wrote about Martin. “Most of all he was my baby brother. My family and I have no words to describe the event that’s has happened on this date, all my prayers to the lost ones.” Martin was originally from a town in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Héctor Astudillo Flores, governor of Guerrero, confirmed in a statement that Martin was from the town of Santa Teresa. Flores offered his condolences to Martin's family, and assistance from the state government if needed.

Chris Hixon, 49 RIP Chris Hixon. I left Douglas to take a job at a rival school. I came back to watch a lacrosse game to find Chris… https://t.co/h6T3yOd2GW

Athletic director Chris Hixon was shot and killed at the high school on Wednesday. Hixon was previously the athletic director at nearby South Broward High School. Allen Held, who coached wrestling under Hixon at the time, told the Sun Sentinel that Hixon was “the kind of person who would do anything for anyone.” “If you needed something he was the first one there,” Held said. “He would do anything as an athletic director to make your program better and he was a better person than athletic director. We used to talk wrestling all of the time and make fun of each other because that’s what we do. To me, he was a great friend and a brother in life.” Hixon was also reportedly deployed to Iraq as a US naval reservist in 2007. “Chris is probably the nicest guy I have ever met,” Dan Jacob, the athletic director at neighboring Coral Springs High School, told the Sun Sentinel. “He would give you the shirt off his back. He does so much. That is terrible that it would happen to anybody. It is so senseless.”

Scott Beigel, 35 I have said RIP too many times in the past 24 hours but RIP coach Beagle. You are a king and heaven got a good one.… https://t.co/vvcudPWE7G

Scott Beigel, 35, was a beloved geography teacher who died while saving the lives of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. Freshman Kelsey Friend told CNN that Beigel unlocked the door to a classroom while the shooter was active in the hallway, allowing her and other students to enter safely. Before Beigel was able to also return to the classroom, he was shot and killed. "I had ran in, thinking he was behind me, but he was not... I heard the gunshots, and I heard the shooter walk down the hallway," Friend said. "Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero," Friend continued. "I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for the fellow students of the classroom… I am alive today because of him."

Alaina Petty, 14 This is Alaina Petty. She was just 14 years-old & was tragically killed yesterday in the shooting at Parkland High… https://t.co/Bm0hVENYMV

Fourteen-year-old Alaina Petty did not survive Wednesday’s shooting, according to family and friends, as well as multiple news outlets. Claudette McMahon Joshi, Alaina's great-aunt, confirmed the high schooler’s death in a Facebook post. “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” she wrote.

Gina Montalto, 14 This is Gina Montalto, a 14-year-old freshman, she served on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school’s winter guard te… https://t.co/AcvXe6g4ch

High school freshman Gina Montalto died on Wednesday after the shooting at school. Gina, who was a member of the school's winter guard team, is remembered fondly by her community. “My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” Manuel Miranda, Gina's middle school color guard instructor, told the Miami Herald. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring, always smiling and wanting to help.” The Pisgah High School Band also shared its condolences for Gina in a Facebook post. Many other friends and family members took to social media to remember Gina as well. "Our beautiful daughter, Gina Rose, was taken from us during the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on February 14, 2018," Jennifer Montalto, Gina’s mother, wrote on Facebook. "She was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity."

Nicholas Dworet, a senior at the high school, died in the shooting Wednesday. Nicholas was the captain of his swim team and planned to attend the University of Indianapolis in the fall, committing to the university’s swim team and earning an academic scholarship. “This is a kid who went from middle of the pack last year to being just lights out. He helped put our program on the map,” Andre Bailey, coach of TS Aquatics in Broward County, told the Indianapolis Star. “Everybody loved him.” “Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” University of Indianapolis President Robert Manuel said in a statement. “Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers.”

Joaquin Oliver, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was initially reported missing after the shooting Wednesday, did not survive the massacre. Joaquin's friends shared posts on Twitter in his memory and his girlfriend, Victoria González, confirmed the news to the Miami Herald. Friends have started to memorialize Joaquin by leaving comments on his most recent Instagram post, writing messages like "Rest in peace" and "Rest easy bro we’ll miss you." “My brother has passed. I’m in such shock I don’t know what to say,” another Twitter user wrote. “I love you so much, I hope you’re in a better place. And I’ll never forget you.” Another Twitter user posted a video of Joaquin hanging out with friends. “We’ve lost a good kid, a good rapper and an even better friend,” he said.

Alyssa Alhadeff was as student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as a soccer player. The Parkland Soccer Club posted Thursday that Alyssa had played for them, and that she would be "greatly missed." "Alyssa Alhadeff was a loved and well respected member of our club and community," the club also stated on Facebook. The New York Times reported that Alyssa had most recently competed on Tuesday. URJ Camp Coleman, a summer camp for Jewish teenagers, also said she was an attendee, adding, "may Alyssa's memory forever be for a blessing." Alyssa's mother, Lori Alhadeff, delivered an emotional demand for change Thursday on CNN, saying, "Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!"

Meadow Pollack, 18 GoFundMe

Meadow Pollack was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and was looking forward to prom and graduation in June, according to a verified GoFundMe account set up for the family. In the fall, Pollack was planning on attending Lynn University. Friends had started to memorialize Pollack on social media. One friend wrote, "Rest easy to a beautiful girl who is gone way too soon, we miss you so much." "She was a beautiful, warm, loving and intelligent soul whose sense of humor and loyalty to friends made her beloved by all who knew her," the GoFundMe stated. "Please say a prayer for the family of an amazing girl I got to call my best friend growing up," Gii Lovito posted on Facebook. "Her life was taken way too soon and I have no words to describe how this feels."

Peter Wang, 15 Facebook / Via Facebook: JesseRealtor

Peter Wang, a 15-year-old ROTC student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was shot and killed at the school. His cousin, Aaron Chen, told the Miami Herald that Peter was last seen holding a door open so that others could escape the shooter. He was wearing his ROTC uniform when he died, according to Chen. "He wasn’t supposed to die. He was supposed to grow old with me. Please share his story," Chen told First Coast News. Chen said Peter came to US from China 10 years ago and they were "best friends." Lin Chen, another of Peter's cousins, described him to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel as "funny, caring, and selfless." "He is the person who is genuinely kind to everyone. He doesn’t care about popularity. He always liked to cheer people up," she told the Sun-Sentinel. "He is like the big brother everyone wished they had." Lin Chen said Peter's parents owned a Chinese restaurant in West Palm Beach and that the family had planned to have a Chinese New Year celebration there with friends.

Carmen Schentrup, 16, was a smart student and piano player, friends said. In September, Carmen was named one of 53 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the county and a classmate tweeted, "we all praised for her intelligence." "I was in the same classroom as this beautiful soul, she was so bright and had her entire life ahead of her," the classmate wrote. "I will never forget what I saw, and I will never forget you. Sending love to your family." Jeff Ostroff wrote on Facebook that his daughter, Jenna, played piano with Carmen. "Thank God we got to see Carmen one last time this past Sunday at Broward College for the South Florida Music Teachers Association Spring Festival," Ostroff wrote. "She had a bright smile on her face after playing." "Always appreciate when you say goodbye to someone it could be the last," Ostroff added. "My last view of Carmen Schentrup was 4 days ago on Sunday afternoon as she walked away ... to head home from the judging events."

Cara Loughran, 14, was one of the youngest victims of the shooting. Her aunt, Lindsay Fontana, described Cara on Facebook as an "excellent student" who "loved the beach" and her cousins. “This morning, I had to tell my 8-year-old daughters that their sweet cousin Cara was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday," Fontana said. "We are absolutely gutted." "While your thoughts are appreciated, I beg you to DO SOMETHING," Fontana added. "This should not have happened to our niece Cara and it can not happen to other people’s families." "RIP Cara, and fly with the angels," Danny Vogel, a neighbor of Loughran’s, wrote on Facebook. "You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life."

Alex Schachter was a 14-year-old marching band member who was killed in the shooting, according to the New York Times. He played the trombone. He also loved basketball and was "a sweetheart," his father, Max Schachter, told the New York Times. Alex's mother died when he was 5 years old. His brother also attended the school where the shooting took place, but survived. An extended family member told the Daily Beast that Alex "was a great kid" who was "very loved and will be very missed." "He was like any other American kid," the family member said. "I can remember him wrestling around with his cousins. He was so full of love and life."

Luke Hoyer was shot and killed on the third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, according to the Miami Herald. His grandparents described him to WYFF as a “good kid who never got in trouble.” Grant Cox, who said he was Hoyer’s cousin on Facebook, wrote, “Tears will never show you how much I loved Luke. He had a whole life ahead of him and now I live through him. I love you so much buddy!” Cox told the New York Times that he had spent last Christmas with Luke. “He was quiet, but a very happy individual,” Cox said. “He could make you smile.” Cox told the Times that Hoyer loved to play basketball and admired NBA stars.

Helena Ramsay, 17 Facebook

Helena Ramsay, 17, was described by friends and family as motivated and excited to start college next year. She "was a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person," said Curtis Page Jr., who identified himself as a relative, in a Facebook post. Helena had a “relentless motivation towards her academic studies” and was “so brilliant and witty,” according to Page. He said she would have started college next year. Jamie Page, who said on Facebook that he was Ramsay’s cousin, wrote, "She was a genuine, beautiful, and smart human being who had so much potential and the brightest future."