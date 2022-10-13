Lawyers Accused Anthony Rapp Of Lying About Sexual Assault Because He Was Jealous Of Kevin Spacey’s Career

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers have repeatedly suggested that Anthony Rapp accused the House of Cards actor of sexual assault because he was jealous of Spacey’s career.

While cross-examining Rapp, defense attorney Jennifer Keller detailed a laundry list of awards Spacey has won over his decades on stage and screen, emphasizing that Rapp has not achieved the same caliber of accolades.

“Do you really expect us to believe you’re not envious [of Spacey’s career]?” Keller asked Rapp. “You wanted to be that person, didn’t you?”

Spacey faces a civil lawsuit brought by Rapp, who says a 26-year-old Spacey assaulted him when he was 14. Rapp testified that he and Spacey first met in 1986 while they were both acting on Broadway. One night, he said, Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment, at the end of which he approached Rapp while he was sitting on a bed, “picked me up like a groom picks up a bride,” and climbed on top of him.

Rapp, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery and the original Broadway cast of Rent, first spoke publicly about the alleged incident in a BuzzFeed News story in 2017. In the days that followed, more than a dozen other people also accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. Among them was Harry Dreyfuss, son of the Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, and a production assistant on Netflix’s House of Cards, of which Spacey was the star until he was fired over the numerous allegations against him.

In his testimony, Rapp called the alleged assault “the most traumatic single event” of his life.

Lisa Rocchio, a clinical and forensic psychologist who examined Rapp in January 2021 and testified about her findings, said multiple tests showed he met the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder. His symptoms were “absolutely” consistent with the effects of childhood sexual abuse, she said.

But Spacey’s lawyers have argued that Rapp made his allegations “to raise [his] profile” and could have faked PTSD symptoms as a way of “gaining sympathy” and respect from his peers.

They also suggested he has used his skills as an actor in order to convince others his trauma is real. Rocchio confirmed Rapp had “tears in his eyes” during points of the psychological evaluation, but Chase Scolnick, another one of Spacey’s lawyers, cast doubt on his emotional response.

“Mr. Rapp, you understand, is an actor, right?” Scolnick asked Rocchio during cross-examination.

Much of the defense’s questioning has surrounded why decades passed before Rapp spoke out publicly about the alleged assault. They particularly emphasized that Rapp didn’t tell his therapist until shortly before his story became public, but Rapp said this was because his appointments were infrequent and focused specifically on his relationship with his now-husband. This wouldn’t actually be unusual, according to Rocchio, who confirmed when asked by Rapp’s lawyers that the “phenomenon of delayed disclosure in cases of childhood sexual abuse” is quite common.