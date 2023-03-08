The News You Need To Read This Morning

Among the Congolese community in Buffalo, New York, 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu had earned the nickname “911” for his willingness to assist those who needed support, picking up groceries, driving people to doctor’s appointments, or dropping them off at work. Gregarious, friendly, and quick to make jokes, Abdul embraced his role in the community. Anyone who called him for help would see his red SUV pull up within minutes.

On Dec. 24, Abdul's phone rang. A woman without a car needed milk for her baby. Abdul’s wife, Gloria, who was eight months pregnant, urged him to stay home. A blizzard, one of the worst to hit the city in decades, had been raging since the previous day. But if Abdul didn’t offer a hand, who would?

He set out in the blizzard to help his neighbor, and never came home. “For so long it was just me and him,” Ally Sharifu, Abdul’s cousin, said of his death. “After that, I feel like I’m by myself.”

Abdul came to embody the spirit of a city that has forged critical support systems in the vacuum left by institutional neglect. His death underscores inequities that continue to grip Buffalo. In severe weather disasters like last year’s blizzard, city officials issue warnings but otherwise leave residents to fend for themselves. Those without fully stocked pantries are more likely to brave the conditions to obtain supplies. Those unable to take time off work have less time to prepare before a storm hits. Of the 31 Buffalo residents who died in the blizzard, 20 were Black — in a city where Black people make up around a third of the population.

New documents from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News

Dominion Voting Systems is taking legal action against Fox News’s false claims that Dominion voting machines helped rig the 2020 election. Dominion alleges that Fox leadership knowingly spread misinformation about the election, which has been proven to show no evidence of voter fraud, the Washington Post reports .

Dominion alleges that Fox leadership knowingly spread misinformation about the election, which has been proven to show no evidence of voter fraud, . Legal documents reveal that two days before Jan. 6, Fox News host Tucker Carlson texted someone, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights . I truly can’t wait.” “I hate him passionately," Carlson added. “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for [Trump's four years in office], because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” Carlson also advocated that a Fox reporter be fired for fact-checking a Trump tweet.

SNAPSHOTS

Two of the four American citizens who were kidnapped shortly after crossing the border with Mexico on Friday have been found dead, US and Mexican officials said . A third was wounded, and the fourth was unharmed. An innocent Mexican citizen was also killed in the crossfire.

Planned Parenthood is being sued for racial discrimination by another Black employee. Samuel Mitchell Jr., a Black man who is chief operating officer at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, alleges in the suit that he was subjected to disproportionately frequent background checks and stereotypically racist terms like "angry" and "out of control."

Brian Laundrie's mom says the "burn after reading" letter she sent her son was taken out of context. In a sworn affidavit , Roberta Laundrie said that the letter had nothing to do with Petito’s murder and should remain private. A lawyer representing Petito’s parents said fully disclosing the letter's contents could help determine when it was actually written.