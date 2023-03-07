Two Of The Four Americans Kidnapped In Mexico Have Been Killed

Two of the four American citizens who were kidnapped shortly after crossing the border with Mexico on Friday have been found dead, US and Mexican officials said Tuesday.

Speaking via phone at a news conference held by the Mexican president, Américo Villarreal, the governor of the state of Tamaulipas, said the four Americans were located earlier on Tuesday morning.

Villarreal said the local prosecutor’s office confirmed that two of the Americans had been killed, a third was wounded, and the fourth was unharmed.

“Ambulances are rushing to the area to recover them and offer them medical care,” the governor said.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed to reporters at an afternoon briefing that the two Americans had been killed and their bodies had not yet been returned to the US.

"We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," he said.

The two survivors had been repatriated to the US, Price said, adding that they had endured "what by all accounts must have been a traumatic and harrowing experience."

The Brownsville Herald reported that the pair were accompanied by the FBI to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, for treatment.

Family members of the four had identified them to US media as Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.

“This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” Zalandria Brown, sister of Zindell, told the Associated Press . “To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable.”

Brown said that one member of the group was scheduled to have a tummy tuck cosmetic procedure in Mexico.