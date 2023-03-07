Abdul Sharifu Was Buying Milk For A Neighbor’s Baby. A Snowstorm Killed Him.

On Abdul’s urging, they began taking walks around the neighborhood, and then around the city, exploring downtown and meeting people at MLK Jr. Park and the Chinese restaurant on Broadway. Working full-time jobs that often left them exhausted, they dropped out of the weekly English classes after six months and instead picked up the language through immersion.

Though they had arrived in a city where they knew nobody, many of their Congolese friends from the Burundi camp were making their way to the States, part of an Obama administration effort to welcome in more refugees. A woman Ally had a crush on landed in Colorado, then joined them in Buffalo, where she and Ally got married. Another friend, Justin Kahoro, landed in Florida, before making the trip north to move in with the group. The four of them squeezed into the two-bedroom house, with Ally and his wife in one room, and Abdul and Kahoro in the other.

Their circle expanded from there. Through old family ties, Kahoro knew another Congolese resident in Buffalo, Enock Rushikana, who had arrived a decade earlier and introduced them to other expats. Rushikana owned a couple of vacant houses on a narrow street on the East Side. Ally and his wife moved into one next to him, and Abdul and Kahoro moved into another one a few doors down. The block quickly became a social hub, alive with dinner parties, summer barbecues, and cozy winter gatherings around living room televisions.

With a steady job and his first kid on the way, Ally signed a lease on a car. He hadn’t foreseen how such a simple decision would suddenly make him the most popular member of their newfound community. Soon, he was getting calls nearly every day from friends, friends of friends, and relatives of friends asking for favors that required a vehicle. He was happy to help at first, but the more he helped, the more the requests came in, until eventually he concluded that he was spending too much of his free time with other peoples’ families instead of his own. Guilt-ridden, he started turning off his phone when he was at home or making excuses.

So people started calling Abdul to try to get in touch with Ally, but instead of turning them over to his cousin, Abdul volunteered to handle the tasks himself.

“He filled my job of helping people,” Ally said. “So they all call him every day, every day, and people leave me alone because Abdul is always ready to help.”

By then, Abdul had his own car, a used Chevy sedan nearly two decades old. Then, in spring 2022, he upgraded his ride, signing a lease on a brand-new red Toyota SUV that he decorated with flame decals on the doors.

Though he usually rocked athleisure sweats and Air Jordans, on the day he got his car, he put on a charcoal suit and white loafers.

“I have a new car, now I have to wear a suit,” Ally remembered his cousin telling him with a grin.

Beaming proudly, Abdul posed for photos in front of the car and revved the engine for his friends cheering on the sidewalk.

Anyone who called Abdul for help would see the red SUV pull up within minutes. Most often, the requests came from older folks who needed groceries. While there are a few corner stores in the neighborhood, the nearest supermarket, Tops Friendly Markets, is 2.5 miles away. Abdul became a regular presence at the store, a one-man transportation service with a trunk full of food.