Former Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Is Pleading Guilty And Cooperating With Mueller's Office

Manafort's second trial was scheduled to start Sept. 17. Last month, a federal jury in Virginia found him guilty of eight criminal counts and hung on the rest of the charges.

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort has reached a plea deal that includes his agreement to cooperate with federal prosecutors, a dramatic reversal after he spent the past year fighting the charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller's office at every turn. On Friday morning, Mueller's office announced a new superseding criminal "information" against Manafort — a type of charging document that usually signals a plea deal. It charges Manafort with two felony counts: conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice. A pretrial hearing scheduled for mid-morning on Friday was then changed on the calendar to "plea agreement hearing." At the plea hearing, Andrew Weissmann, a prosecutor in Mueller's office, told the court that Manafort's plea deal includes a cooperation agreement. Just three weeks ago, President Donald Trump strongly criticized such moves in an interview, telling Fox News, "It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal."

On Friday, however, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was more muted, telling BuzzFeed News, "Once again an investigation has concluded with a plea having nothing to do with President Trump or the Trump campaign. The reason: the President did nothing wrong." The context for the president's past statement — as Trump also tweeted about — was his criticism of his former lawyer Michael Cohen reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors in New York. In the tweet, he criticized Cohen and held up Manafort as a "brave man," saying Manafort "refused to 'break'" and "make up stories in order to get a 'deal.'"

In pleading guilty, Manafort will avoid what was shaping up to be another multi-week trial that would lay bare his finances and shed new light on his political consulting and lobbying work. His trial was scheduled to start less than a month after a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, found Manafort guilty of eight felony counts; the jury hung on the remaining 10 charges, but it was still considered a significant loss for him. He hasn't been sentenced yet in that case. Jury selection in the US District Court for the District of Columbia was scheduled to begin Sept. 17. Manafort was facing a seven-count indictment that included charges with maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Although the latest charging papers include just two criminal counts, the conspiracy to defraud the United States charge still encompasses a broad range of financial and other crimes. It charges Manafort with conspiring to commit money laundering, tax fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and lying to the Justice Department. The second count charges Manafort with attempting to contact two individuals who prosecutors said were potential witnesses in February 2018, after a new indictment was returned by the grand jury in Washington. Those allegations, first brought to the court's attention by prosecutors in early June, were what prompted a judge to order Manafort jailed pending trial, after she concluded there weren't any release conditions that would ensure he wouldn't try to contact people he wasn't supposed to. Manafort was accused of orchestrating a group, known as the "Hapsburg" group, to engage in an illegal lobbying scheme in the United States on behalf of his Ukrainian clients. Two people, referred to as D1 and D2 in court papers, worked for a public relations company that served as "intermediaries" between Manafort, his codefendant and associate Konstantin Kilimnik, his former campaign deputy (and former codefendant) Rick Gates, and the Hapsburg group.

The government alleged that after a superseding indictment was filed in February, Manafort and Kilimnik repeatedly attempted to contact D1 and D2. Prosecutors said that Manafort used an encrypted messaging application to send D1 an article about the Hapsburg group, and then wrote, "We should talk. I have made clear that they worked in Europe." But D1 told a federal investigator that he thought Manafort was trying to "suborn perjury" because D1 knew the Hapsburg group worked in the United States, according to court filings. In the days leading up to Friday's plea hearing, prosecutors and Manafort's lawyers had been filing pretrial documents and raising arguments about what evidence could be introduced at trial, a sign that both sides were still preparing for trial in the event negotiations fell through.

Although the cases against Manafort came out of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the charges against him didn't directly relate to his work on President Donald Trump's campaign. The cases instead revolved around Manafort's political consulting work from 2006 to 2015 on behalf of a now-defunct pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, the Party of Regions, and the party's leader, former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. Prosecutors allege Manafort earned tens of millions of dollars from his work in Ukraine and used bank accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the United Kingdom to hide that money from US authorities and to finance his "lavish lifestyle." In DC, Manafort was charged with conspiring to defraud the United States by failing to register as an agent for a foreign entity, failing to report his interest in overseas bank accounts, and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income. He was also charged with conspiring to launder money, acting as an unregistered agent and making misleading statements about his work abroad, and attempting to interfere with potential witnesses. Although the DC case was filed first, in late October 2017, the Virginia case was the first one to go to trial this summer. In that case, Manafort was charged with filing false personal income tax returns that understated the money he earned from his work overseas as a political consultant, failing to report his interest in foreign bank accounts to US authorities, and bank fraud. On Aug. 21, after nearly four days of deliberating, the jury in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found Manafort guilty of eight of the 18 counts in the indictment, spanning each of the three categories of allegations that he faced there. The jury failed to reach a consensus on the remaining charges and the judge declared a mistrial on those counts. The government has yet to say if it plans to retry him on those charges; the judge agreed to delay that deadline. In both cases, Manafort unsuccessfully argued to have the indictments thrown out, challenging the validity of Mueller's appointment. He also filed a separate civil lawsuit against the Justice Department and Mueller's office, arguing that Mueller's appointment as special counsel last year by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was unlawful. A judge dismissed that case; Manafort dropped his appeal of that ruling just before his first trial in Virginia began. Manafort has had the president's support for pushing back against Mueller's office. After the verdict in Virginia, Trump tweeted that Manafort was a "brave man" and compared him with Trump's former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges and implicated the president in illegal campaign finance activity. Unlike Cohen, Trump tweeted, Manafort "refused to 'break' - make up stories in order to get a 'deal.'"

