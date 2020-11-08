David Mcnew / Getty Images Firefighters try to contain the Blue Ridge Fire on Oct. 27 in Chino Hills, California.

Joe Biden, who ran on the most progressive climate platform ever in a US presidential election, just won the presidency. Now converting that platform into meaningful action could prove his administration’s toughest challenge. The reality of the climate situation is grim. Even before Donald Trump took office, the world was hurtling toward catastrophic warming. His actions as US president made things worse. Carbon dioxide and methane levels in the atmosphere are soaring. There’s been more than 1 degree Celsius of warming since the 19th century and the world’s on track for 3 more degrees by the century’s end. Wildfires and other disasters are getting more common and intense. And people across the country, from California to Texas, are already paying the price for inaction with their homes, their health, and their lives. Biden faces a steep uphill battle to undo Trump’s environmental policies and roll out an ambitious $2 trillion climate plan to transition toward renewable energy, tackle environmental justice, and cut climate pollution. And he’ll have to simultaneously address a historic health crisis: a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 people and cratered the economy. And even if the Democrats win the two remaining seats in Georgia’s runoff in January, Congress is deeply divided — making it extremely unlikely he’ll be able to achieve all that he wants. Pushing forward with Biden’s climate plan will require executive orders, new regulation, and, most importantly, groundbreaking legislation to reinvent America’s energy infrastructure. But there’s little chance of new, rigorous climate laws being passed under Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s watch, and the Republican Senate could also drag its feet on confirming key Biden administration officials, including cabinet members and the administrator of the EPA. “I would urge everyone who cares about climate change to be realistic about what’s achievable in the first few years of a Biden administration because he’s cleaning up Trump’s mess and getting us back on track,” Kim Carnahan, formerly the State Department’s chief climate negotiator under Trump, told BuzzFeed News. (Carnahan left the administration earlier this year.)

Nurphoto / Getty Images President Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On June 1, 2017.

“I would urge everyone who cares about climate change to be realistic about what’s achievable in the first few years of a Biden administration because he’s cleaning up Trump’s mess.”

By one estimate calculated by the research and policy firm Rhodium Group, these rollbacks have the potential to generate 1.75 billion US tons more of climate pollution into the atmosphere by 2035 than if the original rules had stayed in effect.

“The cumulative impact of the standards and regulations that we’ve modeled is pretty big,” said Rhodium climate researcher Hannah Pitt. But she added that not all of Trump’s devastating impacts are so easy to quantify.

Some of the policies not captured in the Rhodium analysis include those that irreparably harm the environment. Trump approved the Dakota Access pipeline and Keystone XL pipeline, two oil pipelines that drew significant opposition from landowners and Indigenous communities, both currently being challenged in court. He opened up Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the largest stretch of wilderness in the US, to oil and gas development and he slashed the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument to boost fossil fuel extraction. The administration also aggressively unraveled myriad nonclimate environmental regulations and standards that affect the daily lives of Americans: narrowing the purview of the Clean Water Act, rejecting scientists’ recommendations to strengthen air pollution standards for soot and smog, and rolling back rules designed to make chemical plants and offshore drilling safer for workers. “The Trump administration has comprehensively attempted to dial back climate protections,” said Gerrard, adding that many of the rollbacks have been struck down in court. According to a review by the Washington Post, at least 89 of Trump’s environmental rollbacks face legal challenges. So far, the administration has received 17 favorable judgments, including the rollback of a rule requiring oil and gas companies to reduce their natural gas flaring on public lands, and 37 unfavorable ones, such as the administration’s unlawful hold on rules mandating that air conditioners and other products use less energy.



Robyn Beck / Getty Images The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sept. 4, 2016.