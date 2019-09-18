The Trump Administration Is Revoking California's Authority To Set Tougher Car Emissions Standards

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration is formally revoking California's longstanding authority to set car emission standards that are stricter than federal rules, an important regulatory tool that has allowed the smog-plagued state to reduce vehicle-related air pollution and driven others to do the same.

The move, announced by Trump in a tweet, sets up an unprecedented legal battle with the state and creates more regulatory uncertainty for automakers, who have publicly opposed Trump's plans to weaken auto pollution standards.

"This is uncharted territory," former EPA official Janet McCabe told BuzzFeed News. "The one thing everybody knows is that it will lead to years of litigation which will only distract people from actually doing the work of protecting public health and the planet from climate change impacts."

The abolishment of the state's special authority, granted by the 1970 Clean Air Act, is part of a larger proposal announced last year to rollback Obama-era tailpipe pollution rules aimed at reducing emissions from cars and light-duty trucks that contribute to global warming.

The current standards require automakers to build vehicles that achieve an average mileage of 54.5 mpg by 2025, while the proposed Trump rule would freeze those standards at the 2020 level, about 37 mpg, through 2026.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed that revoking California's ability to set its own emissions standards, along with his administration's new policy, which has not yet been implemented, will make cars more affordable and safer.

"There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard, but the cars will be far safer and much less expensive," Trump said on Twitter.



But multiple analyses by academics and consumer analysts have found those claims are based on an analysis marred by mistakes and bad math. An Aug. 7 report by Consumer Reports concluded that the proposed rollback would cost consumers more than $400 billion in fuel and vehicle costs, increase oil consumption by 320 billion gallons, and increase greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 3

gigatonnes.

California officials have vowed to fight the move. On Wednesday, California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols called the impending legal battle "the fight of a lifetime."

Nichols said that while she doesn't think the Trump administration will be successful in its plan to take away California's special authority, the move would have dire consequences.

"If it were to prevail ... millions of people in California and other states that follow our standards will be breathing dirtier air," Nichols said during a press conference. "They will suffer from more pollution, more asthma cases, more hospitalizations, more premature deaths."

Experts said the federal government has never before tried to revoke California's waiver authority.

"They’re going to the extreme despite the fact that the car industry really don’t want to freeze the standards at the 2020 level and they don't want the administration to go after California’s authority so the only winner for this is really the oil industry," said former EPA official Margo Oge.



The timing of Wednesday's announcement was largely seen as retaliatory against California, which recently struck a deal with four major automakers — Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, and BMW — to achieve greenhouse gas reductions on a slightly less restrictive framework than what is required under the Obama standards.



The voluntary agreement drew the ire of Trump, who tweeted that the founders of Ford were "'rolling over' at the weakness of current car company executives." Now, the Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether the automakers violated federal antitrust laws by reaching a deal with the Golden State.



In response to reports about the expected revocation, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that the administration was acting on a "political vendetta."