Trump Said “I Don’t Believe It” About His Government’s Climate Change Report Finding And Scientists Are Dismayed

More than 300 experts, including government employees, agree that climate change is already impacting the US, and without action, it will get much worse.

Andrew Harnik / AP

President Trump said Monday he doesn't believe climate change will lead to a massive economic recession, even though that's the finding of a major report released to Congress under his own administration. Since 1990, US law has required researchers to advise Congress at least every four years on how climate change is affecting agriculture, natural resources, health, and more generally, American society. The goal is to give lawmakers, as well as emergency planners, public health officials, and utility managers, the information they need to prepare for and prevent the catastrophic events of climate change. More than 300 experts worked on this year's report, which was released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; 13 government agencies supported and contributed to the assessment, and it underwent public and scientific review. They found that human-caused climate change is already hurting every sector of the US economy, from tourism to fisheries, and if emissions continue to grow, the US will lose hundreds of billions of dollars by 2100. On Monday, President Trump weighed in on the findings. "I’ve seen it. I’ve read some of it. It’s fine,” he told reporters. “I don’t believe it.”

NOAA / Via climate.gov Global surface temperature in 2017 compared to the 1981–2010 average.

But the report's findings aren't a matter of debate, scientists told BuzzFeed News. "It's not a religion. It’s not up to us whether we choose to believe in it or not," climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who authored a section of the assessment, told BuzzFeed News. "If you say, ‘Well, I don’t believe in gravity,’ but then you step off the cliff, you’re going down." "Every U.S. and international scientific body agrees that humans are causing dangerous climate change," Michael Gerrard, a professor at Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, told BuzzFeed News in an email. "None of this matters to President Trump. He is impervious to facts."

And whatever the president may believe, the physical effects of climate change are already here. "Climate change is real, human-caused — and increasingly dangerous — regardless of what one deeply ignorant and misguided individual (who became president despite losing the popular vote) might happen to think," Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, told BuzzFeed News in an email. "The warming oceans, melting ice sheets, rising sea level, worsening droughts, floods, superstorms, and wildfires—they don’t care what Trump thinks. And we are increasingly endangered — as a civilization — by this one man’s apathy, ignorance and malice."

The top scientists around the world, including in the US government, are saying “climate change is real, it’s related to our activities, and it’s unfolding in every single sector,” Kelly Levin, a senior associate working on climate change at the World Resource Institute, told BuzzFeed News. “The climate impacts are certainly going to outpace these statements that are casting doubt on the science.”

NOAA, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Interior — which were all involved in the assessment — did not immediately answer questions about the president's apparent denouncement of their work. The White House also did not immediately respond to questions. Politicians can't afford to continue to ignore climate change warnings, said Gary Yohe, a professor of economics and environmental studies at Wesleyan University who served on the National Academy of Sciences committee that reviewed the report. This year's assessment builds on previous observations, so the statistics and attribution are stronger, and extreme weather events are happening more frequently, and they're more intense, he told BuzzFeed News. "It’s just getting worse and it will continue to get worse. It will not change back, and something has to be done," he said. "The sooner it is, the cheaper it will be." But in previous comments, Trump has made it clear he doesn't see climate change as a serious threat.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming?