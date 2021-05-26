Multiple People Have Been Killed In A Shooting In San Jose

The suspected shooter is dead after opening fire at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in Santa Clara County, California.

California authorities said there were multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility in San Jose early Wednesday morning. Officials did not immediately specify the exact number of victims. The alleged shooter is also dead, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The office did not immediately provide details on how the male suspect died.

Authorities received several 911 calls reporting that shots were fired at the VTA facility at around 6:34 a.m. local time.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for an active shooter investigation, authorities said at a press conference. VTA employees were evacuated from the facility that authorities described as a control center and a hub that stores multiple VTA trains as well as a maintenance yard.

"There are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. He said some of the victims included VTA employees. He did not provide details on the circumstances of the shooting, saying it was an "ongoing investigation." Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents the district, called it a "horrific tragedy."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called it a "horrific shooting." "In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated," Liccardo said.

