Multiple People Have Been Killed In A Shooting In San Jose

Multiple People Have Been Killed In A Shooting In San Jose

The suspected shooter is dead after opening fire at a Valley Transportation Authority facility in Santa Clara County, California.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on May 26, 2021, at 12:46 p.m. ET

Posted on May 26, 2021, at 12:02 p.m. ET

NBC Bay Area / Via nbcbayarea.com

California authorities said there were multiple fatalities and injuries after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility in San Jose early Wednesday morning.

Officials did not immediately specify the exact number of victims.

The alleged shooter is also dead, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The office did not immediately provide details on how the male suspect died.

SantaClaraCoSheriff @SCCoSheriff

UPDATE**** Shooter is down

Twitter: @SCCoSheriff

Authorities received several 911 calls reporting that shots were fired at the VTA facility at around 6:34 a.m. local time.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for an active shooter investigation, authorities said at a press conference.

VTA employees were evacuated from the facility that authorities described as a control center and a hub that stores multiple VTA trains as well as a maintenance yard.

"There are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. He said some of the victims included VTA employees.

He did not provide details on the circumstances of the shooting, saying it was an "ongoing investigation."

Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents the district, called it a "horrific tragedy."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called it a "horrific shooting."

"In the @VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated," Liccardo said.

Sam Liccardo @sliccardo

Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting. The shooter is deceased, and more information will be provided at 9:30am.

Twitter: @sliccardo

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and follow BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

