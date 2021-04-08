One Person Was Killed And Five Injured In A Shooting At A Texas Business

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a custom cabinet business in Texas on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Kent Moore Cabinets facility in Bryan, which neighbors the city of College Station, around 2:30 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspect, who police believe is an employee of the business, had already left the scene, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters.

Officers found five people with gunshot wounds at the scene, including one who had died of their injuries. Four people were taken in critical condition to a local hospital. Another person who suffered a minor injury and an individual who Buske said apparently had an asthma attack were also transported, according to police.

A Texas state trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect, the Texas Department of Public Safety later said. The trooper was in serious but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Buske said police were interviewing witnesses at the business to find out what happened. He said the shooting took place in one of the loading bays at the plant, where they manufacture the cabinets. The facility is located in an industrial area down the street from the business's headquarters.

A motive is still under investigation.

"We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility," read a statement from Kent Moore Cabinets. "Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected."

The business said it was cooperating with law enforcement and asked for privacy for the families of those affected by the shooting.