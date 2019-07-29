At Least 3 People Were Killed, Including A 6-Year-Old Boy, During A Shooting At A Garlic Festival In California

At least three people were killed — including a 6-year-old boy — and 15 people injured when a shooter opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 30 miles from San Jose, California, Sunday evening.



Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee told reporters late Sunday night that it appears the shooter entered the festival through a creek that borders the parking area. The suspect used a tool to cut through a fence to avoid security and gain access to the festival area, Smithee said.

Gunshots were reported around 5:40 p.m., Smithee said, and officers engaged the suspect in less than a minute. The shooter was fatally shot by police at the scene.

The police chief said some witnesses reported there may be a second suspect, but it remains unclear if that person was also a shooter or if they supported the first suspect in some manner.

The names of the victims were not immediately released by authorities but the family of a 6-year-old boy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

Alberto Romero told NBC Bay Area that his son Steven Romero, who had just celebrated his sixth birthday last month, was at the festival with his mother and grandmother.

"I don't know what to say. My son had his whole life to live and he was only six," Alberto Romero said.

The boy's mother and grandmother sustained non-life threatening injures.

"It is just incredibly sad and disheartening that an event that does so much good for our community has to suffer from a tragedy like this," Smithee said.



The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival is a three-day celebration of the state's garlic production and attracts thousands of visitors every year, according to the festival's website.

Police did not identify the shooter and a motive for the attack is not known.

"This is a tragic incident for our community. On behalf of the City and the Gilroy City Council our thoughts and prayers go out the victims and families," Gilroy mayor Roland Velasco said in a statement.

