A 6-Year-Old Boy Was Killed In The Shooting At A Garlic Festival In California

"My son had his whole life to live, and he was only 6. That's all I can say," Romero, who lives in San Jose, said of his son.

Steven Romero had celebrated his sixth birthday just last month at Legoland, his father, Alberto Romero, told NBC Bay Area.

A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California left three victims dead Sunday evening, including a 6-year-old boy.

The shooting, which occurred about 30 miles outside of San Jose, injured 15 and killed three.

Authorities have not yet officially released the names of the victims. Steven Romero's death was confirmed by his father after he reached out to the news station.



The young boy had attended the festival with his mother and grandmother, who also were shot and sustained non-life threatening injures.

Speaking outside the hospital Sunday night, Romero said pretty much the only thing on his mind is "hopefully they get the shooters." Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said one shooter was killed and another, or an accomplice, could be on the loose.

Funeral plans had not yet been made as the family, which includes the boy's 9-year-old sister, processes the tragedy.

"I lost my son," Romero said. "There’s nothing I really can do until I can put him in his resting spot, wherever that is. I don't know what to say."

