Eight People Were Killed In Three Shootings At Georgia Massage Parlors

It's "extremely likely" the shootings were all committed by the same suspect, police said Tuesday night.

Eight people are reportedly dead and at least one other wounded after three shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night, and based on video evidence, authorities said they believe he was responsible for all three shootings. The arrest took place roughly three hours away from the initial scene after a car chase, according to WSB-TV . At around 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a robbery at Gold Spa in northeast Atlanta, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told BuzzFeed News. When the officers arrived, they found three women dead inside the parlor of gunshot wounds. The officers then received a call of another shooting across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, another massage parlor, where they found one woman dead.

Four more women were killed earlier in the day, and at least one other injured, at another massage parlor in nearby Cherokee County, according to the Associated Press. The Cherokee County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was captured several hours later as the suspect in the Cherokee County shooting, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office via AP Robert Aaron Long, 21

The Cherokee County Sheriff released images of Long and his car that were seen on surveillance footage prior to his arrest. By late Tuesday night, officials said they believed he was responsible for all three shootings. A review of video showed Long's car was in the area of Gold Spa around the time of the shooting there, an Atlanta police spokesperson said. Based on other video evidence, it's "extremely likely" Long was the shooter at the Atlanta spas as well as the one in Cherokee County, the spokesperson said, and the two agencies are working together to confirm the connection. Atlanta police were also dispatched to other massage parlors and patrols have been increased as a precaution, the spokesperson said. Several of the victims were reportedly Asian women, and the massage parlors advertised their largely Asian staff.

The shootings come as anti-Asian hate crimes have seen a stunning uptick in the US throughout the past year of the pandemic.

