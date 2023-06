In a tense scene, Kourtney took offense after Kim made the loaded comment that their mom is used to her and Khloé going to work on their “death beds.” Kourtney angrily retorted: “You act like I don’t do shit, you have this narrative in your mind. I will literally fuck you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the fuck up! Change the narrative in your mind! I work my fucking ass off.”