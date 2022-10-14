For those out of the loop: Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian sat down with Variety in March for a now-viral video interview, during which Kim offered some controversial business “advice.”
“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim said. “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work.”
At the time, Kim’s comments quickly went viral on social media, with many people labeling the advice “out of touch” and “offensive.” Fans criticized the business mogul for lecturing the general public on success without acknowledging the very significant fact that she was born into a life of immense privilege.
Kim ended up addressing the negative discourse during an appearance on Good Morning America, where she defended her words and insisted that the quote had been taken out of context. Aside from this, however, fans had no idea how Kim had reacted to all the backlash behind-the-scenes.
That is, until this week’s instalment of Hulu reality series The Kardashians aired on Thursday. The episode was filmed while all the Variety drama was going down, and fans were eager to finally see the extended cut of Kim’s controversial comments.
However, viewers were left surprised — and, frankly, disappointed — to see that the Hulu show had cunningly edited out part of Kim’s “advice.”
In the episode, Kim says: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work.” However, instead of then hearing her now-infamous line, “Nobody wants to work these days,” the footage cuts straight to her saying: “Success is never easy. If you put in the work, you will see results.”
Well, the inconsistency certainly didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans, many of whom quickly took to Reddit to accuse the Kardashians of “blatantly changing the narrative” with the edit.
“they edited out Kim saying, 'it seems like nobody wants to work these days,’” one user pointed out. “lol they're blatantly changing the narrative on us.”
“I noticed that they changed it. I stopped watching right after that,” another wrote.
“The whole scene with the Vanity Fair interview was comical,” said a third. “[The] way they edited out her saying, ‘no one wants to work anymore.’ Like sis, we all know what you said, and you can’t take it back.”
“They think they’re so clever, like they can just edit out the icky parts of REAL LIFE. Like babes... that interview got posted, circulated, became infamous. You had to sit down and apologize for what you said SPECIFICALLY about women not working hard enough. Whyyyy do they think they can just wipe our memories MiB style,” another echoed.
And fans were all the more upset with the editing given that later on in the episode, Kim wound up insisting that people don’t know the real “story” behind her family’s come-up.
“Yeah, we grew up privileged, but people don’t know the story of your dad and Mom having to sell their house in Hidden Hills because they couldn’t afford it and they had to move to an apartment,” Kim said to Kendall.
“Mom really started her career and making money at 50, so growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids, six of hers, that she had to take care of... I saw her work her ass off and figure it out,” she went on.
In a confessional, Kim continued to insist that she’s had to work “extra hard” to be “taken seriously.” She said, “I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me being on a TV show, but being on a reality show — let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape — does not open doors.”
“I always felt I had to work extra hard, and harder, to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past,” she added.
Meanwhile, her sisters Khloé and Kendall wholeheartedly defended Kim and accused the entire internet of “gaslighting” her. Khloé even reduced fans’ criticism to mere “noise,” while telling Kim that “none of it’s real.”
Understandably frustrated by this, several fans pointed out that the KarJenners took no “accountability” and got “defensive” instead of taking some of the valid criticism on board.
“Instead of maturely reflecting on it and taking in all the criticism in a way that she can work and grow with it, she got defensive, doubled down, played the victim, and now has attempted to change the narrative,” one person said.
“They did not take any time to understand at all why it pissed people off,” another agreed. “Instead choosing to essentially double down with some forced humility ‘yes we were born with a silver spoon but we had to sell our million dollar mansion once’ ...Come talk to me when you have to skip a few meals because you have to keep the lights on.”
A third user wrote, “They took 0 accountability in this episode... pretty disappointing but not surprising.”