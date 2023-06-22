Season 3 of The Kardashians premiered last month, and one thing that quickly became obvious is how strained Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship has become.
When Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding special aired in April, viewers picked up on an awkward tension between Kourtney and Kim throughout the celebrations in Italy.
And in last week’s episode of the reality show, Kourtney confirmed that all had not been well between them at this point in time.
In fact, the star claimed that all of her friends had told her that Kim appeared to be “spiraling” at the wedding. She said to Kendall Jenner: “Everyone said something to me. All my friends, they were all like: ‘She’s spiraling.’”
At the time, Kourtney was confiding in Kendall about how upset she was that Kim had collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana just four months after her wedding. Kourtney had teamed up with the same designers for her big day in May, and had felt “special” that they'd opened their ‘90s archive for her and her guests.
But in September, Kourtney was left feeling blindsided when Kim served as creative director for a limited collection inspired by the brand’s most iconic archival pieces from 1987 to 2007, and used many similar looks to the ones seen at Kourtney’s wedding.
Breaking down in tears, Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity,” adding: “I feel like there’s such an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business, there’s just so much, and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It’s legit copying my wedding, like, everything that I did was pulling references of '90s…”
“She wasn’t happy at my wedding,” she went on, before saying of Kim’s brand deal: “Everyone else was like: ‘Woah, this is amazing, we’re having the best time.’ She can never give acknowledgement of: ‘Woah, this is so amazing, I love this whole vibe, do you mind?’ or ‘how do you feel about me doing this?’”
“I think she sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it, she sees the dollar signs,” Kourtney theorized. “But to me, I see it and I see, like, ‘oh, you were there, you weren’t happy.’”
And the drama continued to unravel in this week’s episode of The Kardashians, with Kim doubling down on her decision to work with Dolce & Gabbana amid Kourtney’s upset.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian branded Kourtney “jealous” and “a hater,” but Khloé later appeared to soften after Kourtney phoned her up in tears and shared her perspective. Khloé told Kim: “She definitely feels like you sort of stole her thunder...and she feels like why can’t she have something for herself.”
And while Kim did admit that she understood why Kourtney felt that way, she maintained: “I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission!”
Then, in the preview for next week’s episode, Kim is visibly riled up about the Kourtney drama and asserts in a confessional: “You stole my fucking wedding country,” in reference to her and her ex-husband Kanye West getting married in Italy in 2014.
This short sentence proved to be a lightbulb moment for some viewers, who now believe that it is the crux of the whole issue.
Taking to Reddit, one fan pointed out that Kourtney’s wedding on May 22 was just two days before Kim and Kanye’s anniversary, May 24, with both ceremonies also taking place in Italy, and Andrea Bocelli even performing at each one.
In a thread titled “The preview for the next episode confirmed for me why Kim was so upset at Kourtney’s wedding,” the fan wrote: “It’s because of the place and date of Kourtney’s wedding and other factors. In the confessional, Kim said: ‘You stole my fucking wedding country.’ So, that indicates that Kim was upset that Kourtney had her wedding in Italy because that is the same country that Kim had her wedding in.”
“Plus, Kim was probably upset with the date, too, 'cause Kourtney’s wedding date was the 22nd of May, while Kim’s wedding date is two days later on the 24th of May. This was also during the Kanye drama, so it probably struck a nerve with Kim,” they went on. “And lastly, she was also probably upset because Kourtney hired Andrea Bocelli to sing her first dance. After all, Andrea also sang during Kim and Kanye's first dance.”
And others were inclined to agree, with Kim being branded “petty and territorial” in light of her latest remark.
“I never made the connection that both their weddings were in Italy and May 22nd vs. May 24th and both married musicians,” someone wrote. “I do think it’s ridiculous and exhausting how petty and territorial Kim + some of the family members are, like just be happy + move on. It’s very bizarre to me + sounds like such a huge waste of energy.”
“If this is really the reason, it is just a new low,” one more claimed. Another added: “I understand how it may have been hard for her, though, going to a wedding having just been divorced, and it's two days from your anniversary. However, I don't really think she has a leg to stand on with the wedding copying thing, since in my personal opinion, it was clearly a VERY different vibe.”
It was then theorized that this could be one of the reasons why Kim went ahead with the Dolce & Gabbana deal despite anticipating that Kourtney wouldn’t be happy about it.
“So, Kim ‘stealing’ Kourtney’s wedding aesthetic is supposed to be payback? Kim’s had weddings in USA so does that mean that that’s out, too? This family I swear,” one redditor commented.
Someone else asked: “Ia this why she went after D&G??” To which another redditor replied: “If she did, then it's Petty to a WHOLE other level which isn't even healthy. I don’t think Kourtney went, ‘Kim got married in Italy and Las Vegas, let me steal her wedding spot.’ 😂😂😂 She cannot be for real. I notice that Kim is very vindictive. For absolutely no reason.”
While one exasperated user summed up the entire discourse by writing: “Omg neither of you invented Italy.”
The Kardashians continues next week on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ internationally.