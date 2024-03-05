Just days later, a small business owner claimed that Kylie Jenner’s event planners had contacted her about making a bespoke cake for her upcoming event, but later claimed that billionaire Kylie didn’t have “the budget” to purchase.
Then, Khloé was criticized for the “absurd” prices seen on her five-year-old daughter True’s old clothes on Kardashian Kloset, which she had promoted on her Instagram story.
So, with all of this in mind, it’s unsurprising that people were left rolling their eyes when Khloé shared a “completely out of touch” post detailing a “simple formula for living” to her Instagram story at the weekend.
While one user echoed: “Live beneath your means…really khloe. The lack of self awareness is so embarrassing good god." Another remarked: “completely out of touch shes barely on this earth.”
Khloé has not publicly acknowledged the reaction to her post, nor have any of the Kardashian-Jenners responded to recent comments surrounding their finances.