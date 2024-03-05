People Think That Khloé Kardashian Lacks Self-Awareness After She Shared A Seriously “Out Of Touch” “Simple Formula For Living”

After millionaire Khloé sparked backlash for trying to sell her daughter’s old Zara jacket for $50, she seemingly didn’t notice the irony of donating clothes being part of the "formula."

It’s fair to say that the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t exactly known for having a low-key lifestyle, with the entire family often flaunting their wealth on social media and their reality shows.

Luxurious mansions, expensive cars, frequent vacations, and designer clothes are staples in each family member’s life, with Khloé Kardashian spending a reported $17 million renovating her dream home back in 2021.


Despite these exuberant displays, the famous family have come under scrutiny in recent weeks after people speculated that they are “desperate for money.”

It all started when Kim Kardashian tried to sell her dirty Birkin handbag to fans for a casual $70,000 on the family’s resale site, Kardashian Kloset.

If you’re unfamiliar, Kardashian Kloset is described as “a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours,” and the family launched it in 2019 to sell their unwanted clothes and accessories. 


Kim’s Hermès purse was described as being in “good condition,” but potential buyers were warned that there is “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal” of the alligator leather bag.


And this discoloration was noticeable in the accompanying photographs, with the cream leather handles visibly stained brown — leaving people horrified that billionaire Kim would try to cash in.

Just days later, a small business owner claimed that Kylie Jenner’s event planners had contacted her about making a bespoke cake for her upcoming event, but later claimed that billionaire Kylie didn’t have “the budget” to purchase.

Then, Khloé was criticized for the “absurd” prices seen on her five-year-old daughter True’s old clothes on Kardashian Kloset, which she had promoted on her Instagram story.

The new listings included a Zara jacket that Khloé was trying to sell second-hand for $50. 


Previously, Khloé was caught reselling a pair of True’s used Cat & Jack tights on the site for $20, despite them retailing brand new for $6.99.

So, with all of this in mind, it’s unsurprising that people were left rolling their eyes when Khloé shared a “completely out of touch” post detailing a “simple formula for living” to her Instagram story at the weekend.

List of life advice including forgiveness, acceptance, humility, and living in the present
Instagram @mindfulchristianity / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/mindfulchristianity/?hl=en-gb

The list was originally shared by a Christian Instagram account, which Khloé reposted to her 310 million followers. The first instruction reads: “Live beneath your means,” with other guidelines including: “Give clothes not worn to charity,” and: “Be humble.”


Suffice it to say, Khloé’s decision to share this list did not go down well, with the star being accused of lacking “self-awareness” — with particular attention being paid to the part about donating clothes. 


One person commented on a Reddit forum: “‘Give clothes not worn to charity’ The nerve lol they’re all multi millionaires, one is a billionaire, and they still sell their old clothes on that kardashian closet website.”


Another simply asked: “They sell used clothes right ??” Somebody else pointed out: “‘Live beneath your means,’ Ma’m you live in a mansion…”

While one user echoed: “Live beneath your means…really khloe. The lack of self awareness is so embarrassing good god." Another remarked: “completely out of touch shes barely on this earth.”

“She's telling her peasant fans to do this 😂😂 while she goes and does the exact opposite on the list,” another user claimed. One more added: “really? ‘live beneath your means’??? Khloe, you and I both know you be living the high life.”


“I mean, she has to just be screwing with us at this point, right?,” somebody else asked. Another Redditor said: “oh my fucking god… she is so fucking clueless and all about making herself look wholesome and good… which she isn’t.”


One more wrote: “‘Live beneath your means’ did she even read the list before posting it? Yikes.”

Khloé has not publicly acknowledged the reaction to her post, nor have any of the Kardashian-Jenners responded to recent comments surrounding their finances.

