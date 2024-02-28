Amid Speculation That The Kardashians Are “Desperate For Money” After The Recent Kim And Kylie Drama, Khloé Is Being Slammed For Selling Her Daughter’s Clothes Again At “Absurd” Prices

The designer purse was available to purchase via Kim’s family’s online “Kloset,” which they describe as their “luxury designer clothing resale site.” The Kardashian/Jenners sell a range of their new and secondhand garments on the website — some of which have been worn by their kids, too.

The KarJenners’ decision to sell their new and used clothes via their Kloset has sparked controversy over the years — not just because of their billionaire and multimillionaire statuses, but also because they’re often gifted designer pieces for free in promotional packages.