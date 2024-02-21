People Are Wondering If The Kardashians Are “Desperate For Money” After Noticing That Billionaire Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Sell A “Dirty” Birkin Handbag For $70k

“Seriously how desperate are they for money?” one horrified fan asked.

Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

It is pretty well known that before Kim Kardashian became famous, she had created a lucrative side hustle for herself where she would clear out and organize her wealthy friends’ closets.

Instead of throwing away or donating their unwanted designer clothes, Kim sold them on eBay and took a slice of the earnings. 


In a 2015 interview with Variety, Kim opened up about how she first got into making a living from selling designer goods, revealing that it all started when her dad, Robert Kardashian, let her buy multiple pairs of designer shoes as she attempted to turn a profit.


“I discovered eBay and I loved shopping,” she told the publication at the time. “I had to be on a budget, I didn’t have credit cards. How do I figure out how to make this a business? I remember I bought these  Manolo Blahnik shoes that were $700.”


“[My dad] let me buy five pairs,” Kim continued. “I had to pay him back plus interest. I sold every pair on eBay for $2,500. I became so obsessed with seeing that return, I would sell off the things I wouldn’t be wearing.”

And while Kim is now one of the most rich and famous people in the world, and even earned billionaire status in 2021, she hasn’t let go of her pre-fame money-making scheme.

Proving that old habits die hard, Kim and the rest of her famous family cut out the middleman as they built an entire website dedicated to selling off their unwanted designer goods in October 2019.


Kardashian Kloset is described as “a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings the fashionable and fun clothing from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family closets to yours.”


According to the website, each piece listed for sale has been “hand-selected by each family member,” and the goal is “to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items.”


The items for sale are categorized by family member, with Kim’s sisters and mom all having their own sub-section. There is also a “kids” department, which sells the clothes that have previously been worn by the Kardashian-Jenner children. 


While some of the kids' clothes are listed for as little as $20, most of the items on the site are extremely high-end — which is reflected in the price tag, despite being second-hand. 

And a recent listing on the site has crossed a line for fans, with Kim being called out for selling a “dirty” Hermès purse for $69,995.00.

The alligator leather Birkin is listed as being in “good condition,” but the description warns that there is “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal.”


The discoloration is particularly noticeable in the accompanying pictures, with the handles of the cream bag visibly stained brown.

Sharing the photos to a Reddit forum, one horrified user wrote: “Kim's dirty Birkin Can be yours for only $70k!” before adding: “Seriously how desperate are they for money? And why does no one find it strange that these 'billionaires' are selling their second hand clothes? 😭”

“This is so embarrassing. Why don't they get it restored by H before selling it?” another user asked, to which somebody else replied: “Or even just spend thirty seconds wiping it with a wet cloth."

“The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discolored from makeup/tanner. Just wow. Anyone who buys this from them is an idiot, they can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly,” one more wrote.

Somebody else agreed: “The nerve to list at that price with all of the discolouration [sic] in the handles and wear & tear on the bottom and lower corners.” While another user summarized: “70 k for a dirty bag, holy hell!”

Kim has not acknowledged the backlash to her bag, but it is still available to buy for $69,995 plus $14.95 shipping if you’re interested.

