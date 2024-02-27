Days After Kim Kardashian Was Branded “Desperate For Money” For Trying To Sell Her “Dirty” Birkin, Kylie Jenner Has Been Called “Cheap” Amid A Small Business Owner’s Exposé

The cake exposé comes just days after Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian was branded “desperate for money” for trying to sell a “dirty” Birkin to her fans.

Last week, people were left questioning if the Kardashians are “desperate for money” after they noticed that Kim Kardashian was trying to sell her “dirty” Birkin handbag to fans for $70,000.

The Hermès purse was listed on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s personal resale site, Kardashian Kloset, with the eye-watering price tag plus a $14.95 shipping fee. 


It was listed as being in “good condition,” but the description warned potential buyers that there is “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal” of the alligator leather bag.


And the discoloration was noticeable in the accompanying photographs, with the cream leather handles visibly stained brown.


Suffice to say, Kim’s attempt at a cash grab caused a stir online, and social media users did not hold back as they discussed the star’s decision on a Reddit forum. 


“Seriously how desperate are they for money? And why does no one find it strange that these 'billionaires' are selling their second hand clothes? 😭” one person wrote at the time. 

And just days later, the famous family’s approach to their finances has been called out again — but this time it was Kim’s billionaire little sister Kylie Jenner at the center of the discourse.

On Tuesday, small business owner Amy Yip took to her cake company Yip.Studio’s Instagram account to reveal that an event planning company had got in touch with her on Kylie’s behalf weeks ago.


In her posts, Amy explained that she told the team her prices in her first email, and even kept her schedule clear as she planned to fly herself from New York to Los Angeles to make a bespoke cake for Kylie’s upcoming event. 

“I was reached out to over a month ago and I told them the price after the first email,” she wrote. “I even tried to hold off on orders mid next month because I was excited by the opportunity. I was even willing to have it coincide with a pop up in LA so that I would be able to cover the cost of travel and accommodation myself.”

Amy then claimed that she had to make a deck for Kylie’s team to give examples of what she could create. Sharing screenshots from the presentation, Amy told followers: “I spent hours making a deck for them without any kind of deposit or dime.”


And the exposé was seemingly triggered by Amy receiving a subsequent email from the event planner that said that Kylie does not have “the budget” for one of Amy’s cakes. 

Amy shared a screenshot of the email, which had the subject line “RE: [LA] Kardashian/Jenner Event Inquiry.” The message read: “Hi Amy, We actually just heard back today and they won’t have the budget to accommodate.”

After her initial posts, Amy revealed that she had been contacted to delete her Instagram stories. She also reiterated why she had been left so bothered by the rejection — suggesting that her prices were not a valid reason.


After sharing a photo of the star posing with a white cake adorned with red roses and strawberries in October, Amy told followers: “They’re asking me to take this down but I didn’t sign any NDA.”

“Had they said something like ‘we are not doing any desserts any more’ then I would be like ok," she insisted. “But the price?”

“They should have known this before reaching out to me and using the status of their client to get away with wasting my time," Amy continued.


According to Yip.Studio’s website, Amy’s smallest cakes start at $350, with the most expensive options costing $775. And considering the Kardashian-Jenner’s known wealth, many were left confused by the fact that Kylie apparently couldn’t factor this cost into her event’s budget. 

“For all the elaborate parties and events they throw you’d think they could spend some money on a cake, but I guess they’re still too cheap,” one person wrote on a Reddit forum.

“That’s embarrassing for the family 😵‍💫😵‍💫” somebody else commented. Another echoed: “‘Billionaire’ that can’t even afford a cake, that’s a little embarrassing…”

But some cynics had other ideas, with many social media users theorizing that Kylie thought that she would be able to get a cake for free due to the exposure that she can offer the small business on social media. 

“More than likely they reached out to multiple bakers and went with whomever was cheapest/willing to do it for exposure,” one person claimed. 

Somebody else added: “So true, I bet they are trying this in all directions and are just waiting who will be in to ‘take this exceptional and unrepeatable’ chance to make something for KarJenners in hope of their brand visibility but they are just cheap.”

“They thought she would just offer it free since it's them,” one more agreed. 

The Kardashian-Jenners are well-known for their parties, with the family regularly documenting elaborate events for each of their birthdays as well as holidays on Instagram.

While it is unknown which event this particular cake was being arranged for, it is Robert Kardashian’s birthday in mid-March — which also happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

