Khloé Kardashian has been criticized by fans after revealing she’s selling her 3-year-old daughter True’s clothes online.
As you might be aware, the Kardashian-Jenners have a clothing website known as their “Kloset,” where they each sell a range of second-hand clothing items, some of which have previously been worn by the family themselves.
The website claims, “Each authentic item has been hand selected and is now available exclusively for the public to purchase here.”
After a bunch of pieces were restocked recently, fans quickly learned that Khloé was offering up a range of her daughter’s clothes.
Tweeting out the link to the Kloset on Friday, Khloé wrote, “Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits.”
But several users were quick to condemn the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star after realizing that many of the clothes in question are being sold for hundreds of dollars.
The most expensive item listed at the moment is a dress by luxury children’s apparel brand, Aristocrat Kids. The second-hand piece was originally being sold by Khloé for $695, though it’s now going for $556.
The website also lists a pair of Fendi jeans costing $495. Another pair by the same designer are going for $275.
A Givenchy sweater and Balmain skirt were originally priced at £495 each, though these are now both going for half the price in a sale. An Oscar de la Renta dress is also up on the site for $395, while a pair of pink Gucci tennis shoes are listed for $250.
In light of the Kardashians being multimillionaires — and the fact that they’re often gifted designer pieces in promotional packages — many fans were shocked to discover the prices listed by Khloé, and quickly took to Twitter to call the reality star out.
“Who would pay thar much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people I'm need,” wrote one user.
“I see why they're Rich... people buy anything and for a ridiculous price,” added another.
“The Kardashian/Jenner family resells items of their clothing on their website all the time: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie all have clothes and more from their closets on the website, and in the event, you believed they’d be inexpensive but think again. #greedy,” one person tweeted.
But amongst all the outrage, it was one non-designer item in particular that really got people talking.
Several fans pointed out that True’s old Cat and Jack tights were being sold by Khloé for $20, despite going for just $6.99 at Target — and the original price tag can be seen in one of the pictures on the site.
“Ummm the cat and Jack tights sell for $6.99 at Target, why are you listing them at $20 ?” wrote one user.
“Target brand tights for 20 dollars??? They are 6.99 at the store,” echoed another.
“You really deadass reselling some target kids tights for $20 when they $7,” another person said.
Some pointed out that the price was listed at $20 due to a shipping rate of $14.95. However, this still means the tights are being sold by Khloé for $5.05, which is only $1.94 less than the original Target price.
As well as calling Khloé out, many fans urged her to donate the clothes to charity — especially given how vocal she's been about the philanthropic work she does behind the scenes in the past.
“I cannot believe Khloe K is selling her baby’s clothes bc she’s growing..? She could donate those clothes to the poor or some charity like why would she need a consignment store for a baby??? This is weird,” wrote one user.
“It's actually embarrassing to be mega rich and selling your kids clothing for premium prices and no mention of a children's charity or a impoverished family charity,” another tweeted.
“I don’t understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don’t need the money and someone else in need could use them,” one person added.
On the flip side, however, several users came to Khloé’s defense amid all the backlash.
In response to someone who said Khloé should be giving the clothes to charity, one person argued that she shouldn’t be obliged to do anything because of her wealth.
“O please! She's done more for charities and people in a month then you probably have. Why shouldn't she sell them? O cuz she's rich?! So that means she has to give her stuff away? I sell my stuff AND I give stuff away. Stop bashing her,” they wrote.
Another suggested that the ongoing criticism on Khloé was unfair, claiming she's "dammed if she do... dammed if she don't," perhaps in reference to several otherscandals she's been caught up in recently.
“No matter what! She dammed if she do ….,.she dammed if she don’t ,there’s nothing wrong with selling her daughters clothes, she’s a good person just keep getting a bad rap. I’m so glad she had her own mind,” the user tweeted.
One person wrote, “I don’t see anything wrong with her selling The clothes her daughter no longer is going to wear. A lot of those do the same in yard sales the problem is the price is too high for used clothes no matter who it’s from or what brand it is,” another echoed.
Defending the expensive prices, one fan suggested that it’s likely True had “never worn” these clothes, or had only “worn them once.”
And while it’s not confirmed, many people speculated that Khloé may have been sent these clothes by various designers — a practice common among the Kar-Jenner bunch — especially because she's been called out for selling gifted pieces in the past.
Khloé listed the luxury dress — which was a part of the designer’s 2019 Powerpuff Girls collaboration — for £1,300 on the website, though was quickly put on blast by Christian in a public Instagram story.
He wrote, “Why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website?” alongside a screenshot showing the dress available to buy on the Kardashians’ website.
Though Khloé never publicly addressed the scandal, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the dress was unavailable on the site shortly after Christian’s post.
