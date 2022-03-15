It has been four months since Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship was officially terminated. The court ruling was made after 13 years of every aspect of her professional and personal life being largely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyers.
The pop star spoke at length about her experiences under the conservatorship during last year’s legal fight for freedom and has spent recent months posting more shocking allegations on her Instagram account.
In court, Spears testified that she was forced to take mood-stabilizing medication and have an IUD inserted to prevent her from having more children. She added that her treatment was so bad that she felt those involved in the conservatorship should be jailed.
Name-checking her father specifically, she said: “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail.”
And even though Spears is now free from the conservatorship, her legal woes continued into the new year as her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, claimed that Jamie Spears had taken “over $6 million” from the singer over the years and filed documents for him to pay her back in January.
In legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of being “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, [and] deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties.”
The $6 million turned out to be the tip of the iceberg, with Rosengart going on to claim that another $30 million of Spears' money was used to pay for lawyers for the conservatorship.
This is separate to the money that Jamie Spears is reported to have banked through his cut of his daughter's professional income, with legal documents previously claiming that he received 1.5% of her gross revenue.
At around the same time, Jamie Spears requested to make Spears' medical records public, arguing that “the public has a right to know” the “truth” about her health — a motion that Rosengart branded “offensive” and “highly inappropriate.”
He added: “We don’t think a father who loves his daughter would file to unseal her medical records.” Judge Brenda Penny ultimately sided with Britney Spears and rejected her father's request.
Following these legal developments, Spears took to her social media page last month to detail her “demoralizing” time in a treatment center that she was sent to by her conservators. Fans were left shocked by her claims, and the post was quickly deleted.
Spears had said that she was forced to stay in the facility for four months and ended up losing the use of her lower body because she was confined to a chair for “8 hours a day.”
She added at the time that she was so confused about why she was even in the center that she began to believe that she had cancer but nobody wanted her to know.
“I felt like it stunted my growth when I was there!!!” Spears wrote at the time. “I could only use my upper body because I had to sit in a chair 8 hours a day and gave like 8 gallons of blood every week!!!”
The star went on to claim that “high doses of lithium” left her unable to speak, and that she became “extremely ill” in the center.
As with many of her Instagram posts, Spears ended up mentioning her family as she accused them of trying to “kill” her, before adding that it was either that or “just a sick joke.”
Spears said that her family acting as though the facility was “no big deal” made her question her own response to being there, adding that she was “too nice in the conservatorship and never spoke up.”
Spears said: “I wanted to kick and scream, all of it, but my family sat back and acted as if it was not a big deal !!! The most damage that was done to me is the sick psychology of my own family convincing me that I was OK with what they did … I deserved that !!!”
“Sorry we can’t help you while they are doing illegal stuff to you,” she continued. “Now I would spit in their faces… My one regret in life and my whole 40 years, if I could go back in time I would spit in their stupid fucking faces!!!”
Now, Spears has opened up about the very first day that her dad became her conservator, admitting that she was “never the same” after that moment.
Posting to Instagram on Monday, the singer shared a photo of her chest as she recalled breastfeeding her two sons when they were babies. As she reflected on the concept of childhood, she said: “I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role.”
Spears went on: “I mean, the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!! He said: ‘Sit down in that chair… We’re going to have a talk.’ He said: ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me… I was never the same.”
Spears later said: “If someone asks me: ‘If I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record…’ What the hell do you think I would have said??? Not ‘NO’ BUT ‘HELL NO!!!’”
“Everything happens for a reason,” she mused. “I’m not so sure about that.”
In the post, Spears also briefly touched on what it was like to raise her two sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15, when she was being chased by the paparazzi at the height of her fame.
She said that while she was on a recent vacation in Maui a woman let her hold her 2-month-old baby, explaining: “I guess as women our bodies hold memory because it was like my back came out and [instincts] came back… It was immediate!!!”
Spears said: “I had my boys back to back so I remember how strong my back had to be holding them when at one point I had 40 cars of paps on my tail!!! The strength you can hold is unbelievable as a mom!!!”
This is not the first time that Spears has opened up about motherhood in recent days, with the star also revealing that she keeps her sons off social media to “respect their wishes.”
Speaking about her children growing up, she wrote: “I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger… IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don’t need me anymore… I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying!!!!”
Spears then told fans: “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes 🤷🏼♀️😂💋 !!!!”
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London