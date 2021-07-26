Britney Spears' Dad Is Now The Only Person In Charge Of Her Estate

A judge has accepted the resignation of a wealth management firm that was appointed to manage Britney Spears' finances, leaving the pop star's father as the only person in control of her estate.

In an order filed Monday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Bessemer Trust's request to withdraw as coconservator of Spears' finances. The company had asked to step down earlier this month as a result of the 39-year-old's explosive comments about the court-mandated arrangement that has given her father and others control over her life for more than 13 years.

“Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes,” attorneys for the firm wrote in a July 1 filing.

Bessemer Trust, a private firm that manages more than $100 billion in assets, was appointed to manage Spears' estate in November 2020, but it wasn't until late last month that the court filed the paperwork to make it official. The company was never issued papers authorizing it to act as conservator, received no assets, and took no fees prior to its resignation, according to court documents.

Monday's order now leaves the singer's father, Jamie Spears, as the sole person in charge of her finances. Britney Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has said he is working to remove her father from the conservatorship, which she has described as "abusive."

Rosengart did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Monday.

In recent statements to the court, Spears railed against her father and the power he's had to "ruin [her] life."

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she said earlier this month.

