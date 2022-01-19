Britney Spears’ Attorney Revealed New Details Showing How Her Dad Allegedly Wasted Her Money For Years

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ attorney accused her father of wasting her fortune, revealing new details about how Jamie Spears’ oversight of her conservatorship allegedly allowed him to enrich himself and his friends.



A Tuesday court filing, which is aimed at blocking Jamie Spears’ request that the 40-year-old pop star continue to pay his legal fees even though she is no longer in a conservatorship, details years of alleged financial misconduct and abuse. Among the accusations, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart claims that Jamie Spears paid himself more than $6 million from his daughter’s estate, used his role as her conservator to benefit his own career as a chef, and isolated the singer by silencing and removing those who disagreed with him or the court-mandated arrangement.

And during a court hearing on Wednesday, Rosengart said he is now seeking more information on alleged surveillance, including whether Jamie Spears read his daughters' communication with her then-lawyer and her therapist.

“These are significant, serious, credible allegations,” Rosengart told the judge.

Among the documents filed this week was a 27-page declaration from former FBI special agent Sherine Ebadi, now a forensic investigator at Kroll Associates, Inc. who corroborated, among other things, the alarming allegations revealed by the New York Times’ Controlling Britney Spears documentary that Jamie Spears monitored ​​all communication on Britney Spears’ phone and instructed her security team place an audio recorder in her bedroom. The efforts to surveil Britney Spears extended beyond the pop star to include her romantic interests, her mother Lynne Spears, and even her masseuse, according to the documents.

The new details came as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny works to resolve pending requests to pay the attorneys who represented Spears and her conservators, as well as reports accounting the money that went into and came out of her estate in 2019 and on. Penny heard arguments related to Jamie Spears’ petition asking that his daughter’s estate pay for his new attorney, Alex Weingarten, who charges $1,200 an hour, during a hearing Wednesday.

“Plainly, giving James Spears’s new lawyers a blank check to be paid 80% of their fees for defending his misconduct—and leaving Britney in the unenviable position of having to litigate to crawl back waste—is not in Ms. Spears’s best interests,” Rosengart wrote in his filing Tuesday. “Instead, it would open a Pandora’s box of mischief.”



On Wednesday, he called for the judge to consider the matter of attorneys fees in a new hearing that would include evidence of the newly alleged misconduct.

Jamie Spears was removed by the court as conservator of the pop star’s estate in September and the conservatorship was ultimately terminated in November. The unraveling of the legal arrangement that allowed him and others to control her life and finances for more than 13 years came after Britney Spears publicly denounced the conservatorship as “abusive” in an explosive hearing last summer.