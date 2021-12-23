“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” Spears told the judge in June. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long.”