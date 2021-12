In line with all the jabs she’s made at her family in recent months, Britney Spears is, once again, putting them on blast.

Spears has called her family — including her father, Jamie , mother, Lynne , and sister, Jamie Lynne — out on several occasions for their lack of support during her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was terminated last month.

As one of her conservators, Jamie effectively controlled Spears’ life and finances while the legal arrangement was in effect, though he was suspended from his role in September.

Spears previously denounced Jamie and her other family members during a court hearing in June, during which she called the terms of the conservatorship “ abusive .”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” Spears told the judge in June. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long.”