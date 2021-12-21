“Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it,” said attorney Mathew Rosengart. “This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has requested that she continue to cover his legal fees, according to new court documents. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Jamie, along with other lawyers, oversaw Spears’ life and finances as her conservators from 2008 until September this year, when Jamie was officially suspended . He’s faced scrutiny for his role within the conservatorship, which was terminated last month, after Spears publicly denounced him during an emotional court hearing in June. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” Spears told the judge in June. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

BuzzFeed News uncovered abuse, neglect, and death across the guardianship industry. Read our investigative series "Beyond Britney" here.

Now, in new legal documents obtained by multiple outlets, including Variety and People , Jamie requested that his daughter’s estate make payments to his attorneys for “ongoing fiduciary duties” associated with the “winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate.” Afp / AFP via Getty Images

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow [Spears] to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” read the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles last week. Lester Cohen

“The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship," the filings continued. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him,” they added. According to reports published by Variety, Jamie’s legal counsel, Alex Weingarten, charges a rate of approximately $1,200 per hour.

occasions. Jamie’s request has been met with widespread scrutiny, not least because he was suspended from his role in his daughter’s legal arrangement entirely and was also publicly denounced by her on several Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

One person in particular who condemned Jamie’s request was Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart . According to People , Rosengart called the filing “shameful” in a statement issued on Dec. 20. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money,” read Rosengart’s statement. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination,” it continued. Rosengart added, “[Spears] poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

If you’ve been following Spears’ battle to end her conservatorship, you’ll know that Rosengart has played an instrumental role in the fight for her freedom. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Soon after he was first appointed in July, Rosengart revealed he was working “ aggressively and expeditiously ” to remove Jamie from her conservatorship arrangement. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Weeks before Jamie was suspended from the conservatorship on Sept. 29, Rosengart filed a request that he be suspended immediately following allegations that he’d approved a payment of $500,000 from Spears’ estate without her consent. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

And following the suspension, Rosengart continued to criticize Jamie, suggesting that his sudden call for the conservatorship to end was an attempt to “ avoid accountability .” Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jamie, however, has repeatedly claimed that he only wants what’s “best” for his daughter, while vehemently denying all allegations of conservatorship abuse. Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spears herself publicly celebrated as soon as news broke that Jamie had been suspended from his role. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Spears shared a series of celebratory Instagram posts in the hours following Jamie’s suspension, writing about “freedom” and seemingly marking the occasion with a dance. Kevin Winter

Similarly, Spears shared her joy in a heartwarming post when the conservatorship was terminated entirely on Nov. 12. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!” wrote Spears. “Best day ever... praise the Lord ... Can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

And ever since, Spears has repeatedly taken to Instagram to call her family out in a series of posts, often condemning them for their lack of support for her over the past decade. Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Just last night, the “Toxic” singer shared a bunch of photos of herself on the platform before throwing a little shade at her family in the caption. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @britneyspears

“I shoot myself with a stick… I haven't had my pic taken by a photographer in nearly 4 years !!!!” Spears’ caption began.

