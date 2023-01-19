The Health Tech Products That I Think Will Blow Up This Year

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

For those who are not familiar, the Consumer Electronics Show (aka CES) is kind of a tech mecca: an enormous conference held annually in Las Vegas where more than 3,700 companies exhibit the latest and greatest in consumer electronics. This year, I attended to scope out everything new and cool that consumers can buy for health and wellness.

I was able to demo some tech that isn’t actually available yet (don’t worry, I’ll still tell you about it) and learn about a bunch of new products that you can buy right now. And after three days of browsing and listening and trying, I have some ideas about the trends in health tech that are poised to take off in 2023.

AI applications for health and wellness

Artificial intelligence was everywhere at CES. From my first demo of the Nourished x Neutrogena SKINSTACKS that results in a personalized 3D-printed skin supplement to a program that scans your face to evaluate vital signs, companies are increasingly creative with AI as it relates to proactive health and wellness.

We’ve all seen the TikTok filter that shows you where to put your makeup based on your face shape, but this Skin360 app from Neutrogena is one of many that analyzes your facial skin to determine problem areas and guide you in treatments. Their solution is to print a Skin Stack – or gummy supplement designed to target your biggest concerns. Since my lowest scores were in clearness and smoothness, I was advised to purchase a month’s supply of clear skin gummies for around $50 to treat my skin from the inside out.