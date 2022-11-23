BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I’m not really into wearable tech. I have never really considered using any body-tracking device — partly because I have traditionally not been that interested in what my body does, I have no goals that would warrant constant bodily surveillance, and also I think they’re all ugly.

However, there is one health issue I am interested in — sleep. At the risk of talking about myself like I’m a baby, I’ve never been a great sleeper, and I’ve always been curious about the quality of my rest.

That’s why I decided to try the Oura ring, which is a smart ring that has all kinds of health-tracking features, including sleep monitoring. Here’s my review.

What the Oura ring looks like

First of all, the Oura looks like the One Ring from Lord of the Rings. That immediately makes it better than an Apple Watch for me. It looks a bit like a thick wedding band and can be worn on your index, middle, or ring finger. (I wore it on my index finger, which is what Oura recommends.)

The Oura still might not be to everyone’s taste — for example, I don’t generally wear chunky jewelry — but it’s relatively unobtrusive. It comes in various colors, including black, rose gold, silver, and gold, so you can match it to your existing jewelry, if that’s a concern.

Note that there’s a step before you’ll get your actual ring: Oura sends a sizing kit to help ensure the right fit.

The Oura ring cost

The Oura costs between $299 and $349, depending on the model. (A Gucci x Oura collaboration edition costs $950, ooh la la.) There is a membership fee of $5.99 after the first month.

The Oura ring is waterproof

The Oura is easy to charge and generally needs to be plugged in once a week — it typically took less than an hour for me. It’s waterproof, so you can keep it on in the shower or while washing dishes. The ring is lightweight, and while I feared that would mean it would scratch or mark easily, it seemed to withstand daily wear and tear pretty well.

Pros of the Oura ring