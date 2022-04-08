Face-Changing Filters Are No Longer Acceptable

One particular Instagram filter, called the “Shiny Fox,” has gone incredibly viral as users say it makes them look very different. The creator of the filter is Aleksandra Matveichuk, who lives in far-east Russia. She told BuzzFeed News that she started creating filters in 2019 and became obsessed with making them for two years.

“I was looking for references, coming up with what the new filter would be, communicating with subscribers, asking them what filters they were waiting for and what they liked,” she said.

Matveichuk said at first her filters became popular in the Philippines and Brazil, and later went viral and were used all over the world. The Shiny Fox filter alone has 2 billion impressions, and in total all 300 of her filters have exceeded 600 billion impressions.

“I always create filters relying more on my taste, and I am glad that my creativity has found a response in the hearts of so many people,” she said.

But many recent viral posts show people freaking out about how much the Shiny Fox filter changes their facial features and makes them unrecognizable.

Research has shown that users' mental health is being affected by constantly seeing altered images, and a study by London’s City University found that 90% of women surveyed would edit pictures to alter their faces and bodies.

One of the audios using the Shiny Fox filter that has gone viral on Instagram Reels belongs to @thediaryofrihanna. In the caption she wrote, “I legitimately get so weirded out when I see a filter I think is cute on someone’s story and then I use it and it gives me a completely different face with lip and cheek fillers.”

So far 5,000 people have used that audio alone. In the viral audio Rihanna says, “I’m legitimately so confused because I saw this filter, and I didn’t realize they didn't look like this. I just liked the colors of the filters so I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna use it,’ and then I put it on my face and this is not my face.”

In a similar but more playful audio, @kidsaretheworst jokes: “I don’t know why people have a problem with this filter, this is totally what I look like,” and then the filter comes off. That audio has also been used by none other than Eva Longoria.