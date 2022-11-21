The Beauty And Skincare Products We Loved In 2022

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



We’re living in an AG (After Goop) world, which means more people are not only prioritizing their wellness, but are also willing to invest in products that help them look and feel better. Whether you want to banish blemishes, hydrate your lips, or achieve a glowy complexion, there’s something out there to help you reach that goal.

Luckily, many of these products are available at lower-than-Goop prices, though there are always some items that feel worth the splurge. To help you out if you’re looking to treat yourself or buy the perfect gift for your skincare-obsessed best friend, we asked the BuzzFeed News team to tell us what they’re loving in this space.

Read on for all the skincare and beauty holiday gifting inspo you need this year.