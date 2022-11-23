BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I know, I know, sex toys may seem like a weird thing to give as a gift. But if you think about it, giving the gift of sexual exploration (and potentially satisfaction) is really quite thoughtful and kind. Whether you give that gift to yourself or another, it will likely be much appreciated.

To offer the most tried-and-true recommendations, we had some BuzzFeed News staffers anonymously submit reviews of sex toys they were loving, or try out some new ones and tell us what they really liked. They went into as much detail as they were comfortable with, and I think you’ll find their feedback plenty helpful in figuring out what might work best for you.

Maybe you’re looking to maximize your own pleasure heading into the new year, or you want to get your partner a little something that you both can enjoy. Either way, this list has all sorts of fun options from couples toys to solo play to products that work for both because who doesn’t love versatility?