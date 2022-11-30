When it’s on, the mask could double as part of a Michael Myers from Halloween costume. Add in the effect of the eerie red light that shines from the many small bulbs, and you have a reason to warn anyone who lives with you that you’re going to be looking a little odd on the daily.

However, it’s really not a hassle to wear, apart from the fact that you are supposed to wear the mask several times a week. You can do a lot of regular tasks while wearing it — the only other thing to keep in mind is the remote control, which is small, but permanently attached.

The mask comes with two adjustable velcro straps that fasten around your head to keep it in place.

What are the results of using the Omnilux Contour Face?

Omnilux claims that the device reduces fine lines and winkles, reduces pigmentation and redness, and “promotes healthier, younger-looking skin.”

I have a disclaimer, which is that I hadn’t been drinking alcohol for about a month before I started testing the Omnilux Contour Face — I mention it only because that had a very obvious effect on my skin, which was definitely already clearer and glowier than usual. So my skin was already on the up, and it’s possible that some of the effects I describe below were related to that.

Now that I’ve been using the mask for a few weeks, I would say that there has been a difference in a couple of things I was measuring. First, my skin always gets very dry in the winter, and I have developed a lot of faint lines around my eyes. These are less noticeable now, without any other change in my skincare routine. Also a brown age spot on my cheek seemed to have gotten lighter.

What is my overall opinion about the Omnilux Contour Face?

As someone with a relatively low-key skincare routine, I liked the Contour Face. It was very easy to use, and while it’s impossible to say that all the effects I observed were directly related to the mask, I am happy enough with the results to continue using it.

If you’re looking to treat yourself or someone who is always searching for the latest K-beauty product to try or juggling a complex skincare regime, this would be an exciting, luxurious gift. ●