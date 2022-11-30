BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.
Having worked at fashion magazines, I have a healthy skepticism of skincare products. I’m not really on top of trends because there are just so many creams, gadgets, and accessories on the market. For the most part, I stick to what I know and like.
However, I wanted to try the Omnilux Contour Face after hearing a few in-the-know friends discuss it. Even though it’s expensive, the red light therapy device has “clinically-proven results for skin rejuvenation,” according to Omnilux. (Omnilux also makes other devices, including the CLEAR, which targets acne, and a mask for men.)
I decided to try it out and so far I have found it easy to use; it also seems to be showing some results. Overall, I think it would make a great gift for skincare snobs.
How much does the Omnilux Contour Face cost?
The Omnilux Contour Face costs $395. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you’ll be able to try it for the minimum recommended four-week treatment time the company recommends before you make a final decision.
How does the Omnilux Contour Face work?
The Contour Face delivers two light wavelengths, red 633 nanometers and near-infrared 830 nanometers, to your face via a mask. The company claims that these wavelengths “work on a cellular level to stimulate new collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce sun damage and the visible signs of aging.” (I’m not an aesthetician or skincare specialist by any means, so I took a look at some expert opinions, and experts believe there might be some promise to these kinds of claims about LED lights, but it’s not a slam dunk.)
There are a couple of things to do before you can really get started using the device. The mask comes with a charger and remote control, and must be charged before being used. Omnilux also recommends that you test the mask on your arm before using it on your face, in case you have any sensitivity to the LED lights. I had no adverse reaction to the test and experienced no discomfort — although the red lights are a bit alarming at first. But each person will be different.
Also, this is not a one-and-done product. The instructions recommend that, for the best results, you use the mask for 10 minutes three to five times a week, for at least four weeks.
What does the Omnilux Contour Face look like?
When it’s on, the mask could double as part of a Michael Myers from Halloween costume. Add in the effect of the eerie red light that shines from the many small bulbs, and you have a reason to warn anyone who lives with you that you’re going to be looking a little odd on the daily.
However, it’s really not a hassle to wear, apart from the fact that you are supposed to wear the mask several times a week. You can do a lot of regular tasks while wearing it — the only other thing to keep in mind is the remote control, which is small, but permanently attached.
The mask comes with two adjustable velcro straps that fasten around your head to keep it in place.
What are the results of using the Omnilux Contour Face?
Omnilux claims that the device reduces fine lines and winkles, reduces pigmentation and redness, and “promotes healthier, younger-looking skin.”
I have a disclaimer, which is that I hadn’t been drinking alcohol for about a month before I started testing the Omnilux Contour Face — I mention it only because that had a very obvious effect on my skin, which was definitely already clearer and glowier than usual. So my skin was already on the up, and it’s possible that some of the effects I describe below were related to that.
Now that I’ve been using the mask for a few weeks, I would say that there has been a difference in a couple of things I was measuring. First, my skin always gets very dry in the winter, and I have developed a lot of faint lines around my eyes. These are less noticeable now, without any other change in my skincare routine. Also a brown age spot on my cheek seemed to have gotten lighter.
What is my overall opinion about the Omnilux Contour Face?
As someone with a relatively low-key skincare routine, I liked the Contour Face. It was very easy to use, and while it’s impossible to say that all the effects I observed were directly related to the mask, I am happy enough with the results to continue using it.
If you’re looking to treat yourself or someone who is always searching for the latest K-beauty product to try or juggling a complex skincare regime, this would be an exciting, luxurious gift. ●