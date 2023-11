“No offense or anything, but like... We all have fucking problems, just buckle up and let’s go,” says Khloé, who hasn’t shown much interest in going to therapy for herself over the years, and has instead noted that she uses the gym as a coping mechanism for her difficult experiences. What’s more, Khloé has infamously branded herself as strong and resilient while seemingly not processing the depth of her emotions, which has previously led fans to accuse her of having an “old school mentality” about mental health.