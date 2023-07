“I kept on [telling D&G], ‘I don’t wanna do this because it’s way too close to Kourt’s wedding. I want it to be completely different, I want it to be such a different thing. If we can’t get the Skims element in time, why are we even doing this?’” she says. “Then they said to me, ‘We’re going ahead with a show of our archives. We would love to do it with you, but we’re doing it anyway. You can either creative direct it or not.”