Khloé Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Saying That Blaming Women When Men Cheat Is “Really Hurtful” Years After Publicly Blasting Jordyn Woods Over The Tristan Thompson Scandal

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy.”

Khloé Kardashian has spoken out about blaming women for their unfaithful partners’ actions in a new wide-ranging interview.

As you might be aware, Khloé has navigated several turbulent relationships in the public eye. Her destructive marriage with Lamar Odom came to an end in 2013, after she filed for divorce in light of extensive rumors around his infidelity and his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Years later, Khloé found herself caught up in an on-again, off-again relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, between 2016 and 2021. She ended up splitting with him for good after he was accused of cheating on several occasions — the first being days before she gave birth to their now-3-year-old daughter, True, back in April 2018.

And throughout the scandals, which have been aired for the public to see, Khloé has unfortunately faced an onslaught of harsh comments online from people who’ve blamed her for her former partners’ infidelity.

Just earlier this year, in fact, when news broke that Tristan had fathered another child during his and Khloé’s relationship, many users were quick to berate the reality star for his behavior.

Now, speaking out about the subject in a new interview with Variety, Khloé said that she finds it “really hurtful” to put the blame on a woman whose partner has cheated.

“If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me,” she said.

“I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, “Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.” And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly,” she continued.

“I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry,” she added.

Khloé’s point about not blaming women and instead holding men accountable for their actions is extremely valid. However, many have taken to Twitter to criticize the comments in light of her infamous treatment of Jordyn Woods back in 2018, during the cheating scandal with Tristan.

If you needed a quick refresher, Jordyn — who was Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time — shared a kiss with Tristan at a house party. She maintained that he’d been the one to kiss her, and denied that things had gone further between them.

Khloé was quick to place blame on Jordyn rather than Tristan, accusing her of “lying” and being the sole reason her family “broke up” in a harsh public tweet after Jordyn gave an interview about the incident.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloé tweeted at Jordyn in March 2019.

Khloé @khloekardashian

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

And things really erupted in Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians which aired months later, with Khloé and her sisters Kim and Kourtney — who were all in their 30s at the time — making a huge point of lambasting Jordyn, who was 21.

In one episode filmed in the days after the news broke, Khloé can be seen sitting around with her sisters and best friend Malika during a girls' getaway in Palm Springs, while FaceTiming TV personality and business mogul Kimora Lee Simmons for advice on the situation.

Kimora says: “I just think, you guys, cannot let people take advantage of you like this… That’s your baby daddy, whether you’re with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect,” to which Khloé responds, “Fuck these hoes.”

The sisters then FaceTime their mom Kris Jenner to let her know that they were planning on publicly dragging Jordyn, and essentially wanted her to be scared of them.

“We have built up, pent up frustration,” Kim tells Kris. “Kimora Lee was like, ‘You guys look weak as fuck. You need to get the world scared of you and you need to set the tone.’”

Khloé adds, “To fucking Kylie’s fucking best friend who’s sat on a gold fucking shitting throne. Like, this shit is so fucking whack that these fucking bitches think they can go ahead and fuck our men.”

And the Good American founder went on to face another huge wave of criticism after calling Jordyn a “fat fucking asshole.” Fans were especially confused at the derogatory comment in light of Khloé’s own struggles with insecurity and body image, which she’s been open about for years.

At the time, while fans initially understood Khloé’s hurt in having been betrayed by a close family friend, her behavior was largely criticized online. Numerous users expressed their disappointment in her for solely blaming Jordyn and not Tristan, with the topic becoming a huge talking point on the internet to this day.

Perhaps in light of all the backlash, Khloé ended up walking back her comments about Jordyn, instead tweeting that the cheating was “Tristan’s fault.” She wrote: “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Khloé @khloekardashian

What’s been harder &amp; more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love &amp; treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

And with all this in mind, fans are now questioning Khloé’s stance about blaming women for the actions of unfaithful men, arguing that she did not have the same take throughout the scandal with Jordyn and Tristan.

Quoting Khloé’s comments directly, one fan wrote, “ma'am did you not drag Jordyn Woods,” before adding, “The Hypocrisy.”

Nikita James-Hosten @La_FemmeNikita

So in this article Khloe Kardashian says "If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that's always been really hurtful for me. I've never quite understood that" ma'am did you not drag Jordyn Woods 🤔🤔The Hypocrisy #KUWTK #Kardashian https://t.co/JrpTg5us2M

Echoing a similar thought, one person tweeted: “did khloe and her sisters not blame jordyn woods for something khloe's "significant other" did ???? the hypocrisy.”

destiny @destinyselmg

did khloe and her sisters not blame jordyn woods for something khloe's "significant other" did ???? the hypocrisy https://t.co/W4vCJgN1t3

One simply questioned: “So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?”

Mpho 🇷🇺 @King__Meeka

@Variety So why did Khloe blame Jordyn when Tristan kissed her?

“when jordyn was 21 khloe who was 34 at the time bullied jordyn, fat [shamed] jordyn because her 27 years old boyfriend kissed jordyn and she saying this now?” another tweeted.

✮ 𝗣𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗦 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗦🇭🇹 @DVLCE111

when jordyn was 21 khloe who was 34 at the time bullied jordyn, fat shammed jordyn because her 27 years old boyfriend kissed jordyn and she saying this now?😭😭😭 https://t.co/KhpkrbAR8p

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloé revealed that Tristan's recent paternity scandal will be addressed in her family’s upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians.

If you missed it, Tristan caused a huge stir back in January after announcing that he’d fathered a child with another woman during his and Khloé’s relationship.

He broke the news with two stories posted to Instagram, during which he apologized to Khloé for causing her “heartbreak and humiliation.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Khloé has remained largely silent on the news of Tristan’s paternity, only briefly hinting at her feelings with cryptic comments shared to her social media. As a result, many fans have been curious about whether or not it’ll be addressed in KUWTK’s upcoming successor.

And Khloé has now revealed that Tristan’s paternity scandal will, in fact, be spoken about on The Kardashians, which is due to air next month.

“It will be addressed on the show,” she told Variety. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.”

“Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren’t sharing things and it’s not as real,” she added. “So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.”

