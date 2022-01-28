Khloé Kardashian Appeared To Shade Tristan Thompson With A Brutal Caption About How “Betrayal Rarely Comes From Your Enemies” Hours After Footage Of Him With A Mystery Woman Was Posted Following His Paternity Scandal
It comes three weeks after Tristan publicly apologized to Khloé for the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused her.
Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the little boy in December, and Tristan initially denied that the baby was his after she filed lawsuits against him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses.
However, on Jan. 3, Tristan posted to his Instagram story to reveal that a paternity test had proven that he is the father, writing: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
It appears that Maralee had become pregnant with Tristan’s baby around the same time that he and Khloé went public with their rekindled romance in March 2021.
Addressing Khloé directly in a second social media post, Tristan wrote: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he went on. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Khloé has not publicly acknowledged the apology or paternity scandal, but hinted at the time that she was being supported by family members as she shared a photo of some flowers that had been sent to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker.
Just three weeks after his public apology, the NBA star is said to have “snatched” a cellphone out of the hands of a woman, Tricia Caracoza, because of fear of being filmed — with Tricia opening up about her experience on TikTok.
Tricia said that she was recording her friend dancing in front of her when Tristan grabbed her cell. “He saw the flashlight come on and he snatched my phone out of my hand. I've never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking that I was recording him,” she said. “Why was he worried that I was recording him? Because he brought a whole female with him to the club.”
The TikTok user’s husband “snatched” the phone back from Tristan, and while he then offered to take photos with fans he insisted on no videos.
Calling Tristan a “dog,” Tricia went on: “I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him. Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian after having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why.”
“Tristan Thompson is a dog. You have Khloé raising your daughter and you’re out here messing with these Kim K wannabe girls in Milwaukee?” Tricia added. “Get your life together, bro.”
After promising her followers “proof” of the encounter, Tricia posted a second video that showed Tristan in a club cozying up to a mystery girl who is sitting on his lap.
Tricia wrote: “Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash.”
Neither Tristan nor Khloé acknowledged the video, but just hours after the story broke on Thursday Khloé shared a cryptic quote about “betrayal” on Instagram.
Alongside five photos of herself posing with a car, Khloé wrote: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”
Fans immediately interpreted the post to be a response to Tristan’s recent antics, with several members of Khloé’s inner circle commenting on the photos in a clear show of support.
Her mom Kris Jenner shared a string of black-and-white heart emojis, while Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick commented: “You ain’t never lie!”
Close friends of the KarJenner family followed suit, with Tracy Romulus simply adding, “Facts,” while Simon Huck wrote. “Preach 🔥🔥.”
Khadijah Haqq, Jen Atkin, and Lala Anthony are among the other names to have shared supportive messages.
Tristan and Khloé’s tumultuous relationship has been dogged by cheating rumors for many years. In fact, in 2018 — just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, now 3 — it was revealed that Tristan had been unfaithful.
Less than a year after True’s birth, he was accused of cheating again — this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s then–best friend, Jordyn Woods.
Earlier this month, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Khloé had been left feeling “unsettled and pretty crushed” following Tristan’s paternity scandal, adding that the couple had been planning to move in together before the baby bombshell.
Khloé is said to have thought that their relationship was “in a good place,” with the insider adding: “Khloé is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow."
Meanwhile, Tristan shared a cryptic quote to his Instagram page last week, which read: “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness. Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”