Lamar Odom Admitted He Dreams About Khloé Kardashian And Misses Her “So Much” After Calling Tristan Thompson “Corny” Following Their Feud In Her Instagram Comments

Lamar’s latest comments come weeks after he called Tristan Thompson “corny” for cheating on Khloé once again and publicly apologizing to her for “heartbreak and humiliation.”

Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

As you might be aware, Celebrity Big Brother is returning to screens on Feb. 2 after much anticipation.

Among the range of familiar faces starring in this year’s series — which includes Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey, to name but a few — is Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Kevin Mazur

Fans of the Kardashians will likely know that Lamar — who married Khloé in 2009 after less than a month of dating — has spent recent months expressing his regret at the breakdown of their relationship.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

For those who need a quick reminder, Khloé filed for divorce from Lamar in 2013, in light of extensive rumors around his infidelity and his heavy use of drugs and alcohol.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

The pair’s divorce process was paused after Lamar almost died from a drug overdose in 2015. At this time, Khloé supported the former NBA player throughout his recovery and repeatedly hinted at her hopes to rekindle things between them.

Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

Not long after recovering, however, Lamar was spotted out at a bar drinking alcohol — prompting Khloé to restart the divorce filings once again.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Their split was ultimately finalized in 2016. Last year, Khloé revealed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that while she wishes Lamar the best, she no longer speaks to him.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

But in spite of Khloé’s past remarks, it looks like Lamar is continuing to publicly share his feelings in the upcoming series of CBB — at least according to the sneak peeks we’ve had so far.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In a clip shared ahead of Wednesday’s season premiere, Lamar is seen telling fellow houseguest Todrick Hall: “I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night.”

Kevin Mazur

When Todrick asks who he's referring to, Lamar questions “You don't know her?” before mentioning that he’s had “just the one” ex-wife, aka Khloé.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Todrick asks if the two still talk, to which Lamar says, “No, I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lamar’s latest comments come just weeks after he admitted he’d love to reconcile with Khloé in the wake of a paternity scandal involving her other ex Tristan Thompson — whom she dated on and off from 2016 until 2021.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

It’s unlikely that you missed it, but Tristan and Khloé have faced widespread attention in recent months, after he publicly confessed to fathering a child with another woman during their relationship.

Justin Ford / Getty Images

Back in December, personal trainer Maralee Nichols said Tristan was the father of her son born that month, and filed lawsuits against him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses.

George Pimentel / Getty Images

According to the court filings, Tristan firstly confessed to sleeping with Maralee on his 30th birthday last March — the same month that he and Khloé went public with their rekindled relationship.

And though he initially refuted Maralee’s claim that he was the father, Tristan went on to concede after taking a paternity test.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

Making a confession to Instagram on Jan. 3, Tristan wrote: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

instagram.com

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he went on. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

instagram.com

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

Shortly after Tristan’s confession surfaced, Lamar weighed in on the entire ordeal.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage

According to E!, Lamar publicly commented on a Facebook post about the news. He wrote, “I truly wish nothing but the best for Khloé and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” adding that she’s “a good person” who “deserves the world.”

Days later, Lamar publicly called Tristan “corny” in a video shared by TMZ.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“It’s too bad, but she's gonna be all right,” he said of Khloé. “She’s a strong girl.”

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

“I would give her a hug, I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he said, describing what he’d do if he were to see her. He added that he’d advise Khloé to “be strong for her daughter,” referring to 3-year-old True, whom she shares with Tristan.

And when asked what he thinks of Tristan’s actions, Lamar said, “dude is corny for that.”

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Tristan and Lamar have publicly come to blows over Khloé. Just last year, in fact, things got awkward between the three after both of the reality star’s exes found themselves feuding under one of her Instagram posts.

Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

After Khloé posted a picture of herself showering outdoors in a bikini, both Lamar and Tristan jumped online to comment on the post.

“Hottie,” wrote Lamar alongside a series of lustful emojis, while Tristan also commented several hearts and drooling faces.

instagram.com
instagram.com

Soon after, Tristan directly tagged Lamar in another comment, writing, “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

instagram.com

Many fans interpreted Tristan’s comment as a reference to Lamar’s near-fatal drug overdose and expressed their outrage at the insensitive remark.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage

But despite all the drama, Khloé remained silent on the exchange between her exes and went on to continue posting to her page days later.

Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

