Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped By Marvel After Being Found Guilty Of Assault And Harassment

This article contains discussion of abuse, assault, and domestic violence.
Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his now-ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a trial in New York City.
Back in March, Majors, 34, was arrested in Manhattan on suspicion of strangulation, assault, and harassment after a domestic dispute with Jabbari, 30. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, and alleged in a complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News that Majors had struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”
Jabbari also claimed that Majors “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” and grabbed her hand “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.”