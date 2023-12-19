Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped By Marvel After Being Found Guilty Of Assault And Harassment

Majors could face up to a year in prison after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

Leyla Mohammed
This article contains discussion of abuse, assault, and domestic violence.

Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his now-ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a trial in New York City.

Back in March, Majors, 34, was arrested in Manhattan on suspicion of strangulation, assault, and harassment after a domestic dispute with Jabbari, 30. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, and alleged in a complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News that Majors had struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

Jabbari also claimed that Majors “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” and grabbed her hand “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger.”

At the time, Majors’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told BuzzFeed News that the actor was “completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Majors was subsequently dropped by his longtime management and PR team, the Lede Company, while the US Army made the swift decision to pause an ad campaign featuring the Marvel actor.

This week, during a trial in New York, a split verdict was reached in Majors’s case.

According to multiple news outlets, Judge Michael Gaffey ruled that Majors was guilty of two charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Majors was not found guilty of intentional misdemeanor assault in the third degree or misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement shared with BuzzFeed: "At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand."

The Loki actor was reportedly reminded by the judge that he cannot have contact with Jabbari due to a protection order remaining in effect, and that if he does, he could face additional charges.

Majors is set to be sentenced, possibly up to a year in jail, on Feb. 6, 2024. However, the judge may decide to opt for probation or treatment instead of prison time.

What's more, Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has since been dropped by Marvel. He was set to reprise his role in future projects, spanning this new phase of the MCU, which included upcoming Avengers movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

