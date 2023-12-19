Jonathan Majors Has Been Dropped By Marvel After Being Found Guilty Of Assault And Harassment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement shared with BuzzFeed: "At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all of our work. The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend. We thank the jury for its service and the survivor for bravely telling her story despite having to relive her trauma on the stand."