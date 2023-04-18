Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by talent manager Entertainment 360 following a domestic dispute that resulted in his arrest.

Deadline reported that Majors was dropped by his longtime managers three weeks after the star was arrested in New York on March 25 for an altercation involving a 30-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The publication claims that the decision to part ways with the actor was due to his personal behavior.

​​According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the 33-year-old was charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment.

Alongside losing management, Majors's public relations firm, the Lede Company that represents the likes of Will Smith and Emma Stone, quietly parted ways with him last month, according to Variety .

Representatives for both Entertainment 360 and the Lede Company did not respond immediately to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.

Immediately after Majors’s arrest, the US Army pulled its "Be All You Can Be" ad campaign starring the actor over “deep concerns” around the allegations.

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter .

Majors, who recently starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in the third installment of the boxing franchise Creed, was scheduled to attend the Met Gala on May 1 as a guest of Italian fashion house Valentino. According to Deadline, he will no longer be going in a “mutually agreed” decision.

In a previous statement to BuzzFeed News, Majors's criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry maintained that the actor was “completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Chaudhry added that video evidence and witness testimony would exonerate her client, and she expected charges to be “dropped imminently.” All of the relevant evidence to his charges is said to be with the DA’s office and will not be made public.

The unidentified alleged victim claims Majors struck her “with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” according to the complaint.

She also alleges that he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Majors remains represented by talent agency WME, who did not return BuzzFeed News’ request for comment on its client.

Majors was released from custody on his own recognizance with a limited order of protection. The actor is expected to appear before a judge on May 8.