Jonathan Majors Is Facing Assault And Harassment Charges After His Arrest

Records show Jonathan Majors was arraigned on Sunday in a New York City courtroom on several assault and harassment charges a day after he was arrested in connection to a domestic dispute .

​​According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the 33-year-old actor was charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment.

Majors was arrested on Saturday following what the NYPD described as a domestic dispute that caused a 30-year-old woman to be taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Per the complaint provided to BuzzFeed News, the victim told police that Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

She also said he grabbed her hand “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger,” and that he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” according to the complaint.

A judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 8.