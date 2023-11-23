Jamie Lynn Spears Is Being Called Out For Describing The Moment That Britney Spears Lost Her First Grammy To Christina Aguilera As “Really Embarrassing”

It’s no secret that Jamie Lynn Spears has made several comments about her older sister, Britney Spears, in the public eye over the years — in spite of their infamously rocky relationship.
For context, back in June 2021, Britney openly accused Jamie Lynn of doing “nothing” to help her while she struggled under the terms of her tight conservatorship, which was in place from 2008 until Nov. 2021.
Jamie Lynn also spoke out about Britney numerous times, namely during a string of public appearances last year while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in which she opens up about their strained relationship further. In one interview, Jamie Lynn said that Britney has displayed “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling” behavior, and on a separate TV show, she cried as she spoke about struggling to live in Britney's shadow.
In the premiere episode, which aired on Sunday night, Jamie Lynn notably refused to mention Britney’s name at all — even when she was asked about her talented, “musical” family members.
This led to rife speculation that Jamie Lynn had been prohibited from speaking about Britney, perhaps in light of her past remarks. However, Jamie Lynn has since mentioned Britney on the show — although not in the most flattering light.
In a recent episode, Jamie Lynn took it upon herself to recount one of Britney’s “embarrassing” moments to her fellow campmates. “Wanna hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?” she asked the group. “It involves my sister.”
“She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina,” she continued, referring to Christina Aguilera, whom Britney has infamously been pitted against throughout her career. The pair were both nominated for Best New Artist at the 2000 Grammy Awards.
Jamie Lynn went on, “Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her ass off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she's winning. And she’s there and she lost.”
“I was so young, I was probably like 8 or 7 or something,” she said. “I just remember being like, ‘This is crap!’” she added in a childlike tone, prompting laughter from the campmates.
Jamie Lynn then made sure to praise Christina, calling her “wonderfully talented,” although maintained that she felt Britney should have won the Grammy.
“Christina won it, and by the way, Christina was wonderfully talented, but that year, I mean come on, let's be honest, ‘It’s Britney, bitch,’ like, always,” she said.
And Jamie Lynn went on to claim that Britney was left so “heartbroken” by the loss that she vowed never to attend the Grammys again.
“She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys.’ She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that,” she said of Britney, who went on to win her first Grammy in 2005, for Best Dance Recording for her hit song “Toxic.”
Given Britney’s huge success career-wise, as well as the hardships she’s dealt with throughout her life, several viewers were annoyed that Jamie Lynn felt the need to bring up one of her industry losses.
“The disrespect towards Britney here, masking it with ‘she should have won, she was the biggest star,’” one person tweeted. “Telling a story about the time her sister failed at something and was disappointed - she’s such a troll,” someone else wrote.
“why are you literally gossiping about your sisters tough moments on television,” one viewer questioned, while another rightfully pointed out that Britney’s loss “didn’t affect” her “popularity or her career.”
Meanwhile, several viewers slammed Jamie Lynn for referring to the loss as “really embarrassing.”
“And what was wrong with Britney being upset and wanting to win that Grammy? Jamie Lynn is making it seem like it’s a bad thing. It’s normal for people to be upset when they lose. Taylor Swift literally admitted to crying when she lost in 2014,” one person tweeted.
“Britney is one of the most awarded musicians in history... She’s won another Grammy,” someone else wrote.