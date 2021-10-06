In case you missed it, Jamie — who has had legal control of the pop star’s life and finances since 2008 — was suspended from his role as her conservator with immediate effect last Wednesday.

In her caption, Spears appeared to reference the tiresome work schedule she abided by while under the terms of the conservatorship before directly calling her family out for failing to help her.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there,” she wrote.

“If you’re like my family who says things like 'sorry, you’re in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!!” she added.

Spears went on to thank her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, whose role has been pivotal in the recent changes made to the conservatorship.

“Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life,” she wrote in her first public acknowledgment of his work since he was hired in July.

In fact, just days before her most recent caption, Spears appeared to reference Jamie Lynn in a different post where she celebrated the news of Jamie's suspension from her conservatorship.

Fans interpreted the caption as Spears meaning she was "bringing home the conservatorship" — finding freedom and growing closer to taking back control of her life, finances, and public narrative, all of which could spell trouble for Jamie Lynn.

Spears’ latest posts come amid an ongoing Instagram feud between her and Jamie Lynn that has seen the two posting scathing captions directed at each other on multiple occasions.

“I would honestly like to sue my family,” Spears said during the hearing. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. ... I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I’m told I’m not allowed to expose the people who did this to me.”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she told the judge.