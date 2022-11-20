Here’s How Rep. Lauren Boebert Smeared LGBTQ People On Social Media Before Offering Prayers For The Victims Of The Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooting

At least five people were killed and at least 18 others injured after a shooter opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night.



The tragedy took place the night before Transgender Day of Remembrance — a day honoring the many trans people killed in violent acts of hatred — which the club had planned to commemorate at its drag brunch event.

On Sunday, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert — known for her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, pro-gun activism, comments against Muslims, and support for far-right conspiracy theories — commented on the deadly shooting in her neighboring district.

"The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful," Boebert tweeted. "This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly."



Boebert's tweet did not mention that the shooting had taken place at a gay club — a notable omission, considering her proclivity for tweeting about the LGBTQ community, typically with unabashed disdain. Much of her ire has been directed at trans people and drag queens, whom she has accused of "grooming" children.