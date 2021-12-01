WASHINGTON — Congress is at a standstill on what to do about Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, with Democrats weighing another official reprimand of a Republican member and GOP leadership once again staying silent.

Democratic leadership met Tuesday night and discussed how to respond to Boebert. They didn’t come to an immediate decision, a source familiar said, but are contemplating a resolution that would condemn anti-Muslim bigotry.

At nearly the same time, Omar and a group of her Democratic allies held a press conference to condemn Boebert and how the Republican Party has handled anti-Muslim discrimination. But Democratic House leadership is not rushing into another fight over one member’s behavior, and Republican leaders have had no interest in even saying much of anything about what Boebert did.

Rep. André Carson said that he and the other members at the press conference were working with Democratic leadership, but Omar said a broad condemnation of anti-Muslim prejudice wouldn’t be enough.

"We have already passed resolutions condemning Islamophobia,” she said. “This is a problem that exists within the Republican conference and that is a problem that needs to be addressed."

Boebert’s comments over the past week continue a pattern of fringe members of the Republican caucus making disparaging remarks toward both Democrats and members of their own party with little consequence from Republican leadership, even as violent threats spread.

At Tuesday night’s press conference, Omar played a voicemail in which someone called her a "fucking traitor." Omar said she received it after Boebert's comments.

“You will not live much longer, bitch. I can almost guarantee you that,” the person said.