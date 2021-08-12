 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Olivia Rodrigo Said She "Resents" The Narrative That Pitted Her Against Sabrina Carpenter After "Drivers License" Was Released

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Olivia Rodrigo Said She "Resents" The Narrative That Pitted Her Against Sabrina Carpenter After "Drivers License" Was Released

"I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 12, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo is reflecting on the fallout from her smash hit debut single "Drivers License," saying she "doesn't subscribe" to the narrative that pitted her against fellow musician Sabrina Carpenter following its release.

JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

After the song was released in January, fans of the 18-year-old immediately began speculating as to what — or who — its super-personal lyrics were about, and it didn't take long for them to settle on her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett.

According to the rumor mill, Olivia and Joshua had dated for a while, before they broke up and he was photographed out and about with fellow Disney Channel alum Sabrina Carpenter.

For fans, it stood to reason to assume that the song's most specific lyrics — "You're probably with that blond girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about" — were about Sabrina, and the theory only gained traction after it was discovered the lyrics had originally referenced a brunette.

Olivia later explained why she had changed the lyric in an interview with Nylon, saying it was due to her belief that "the most impactful songs are specific."

"Lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life," Olivia said at the time. "If they don't want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that's what makes it impactful to them, that's fine."

Despite the fact that both women involved have skirted around the specifics of the drama in interviews, the public discourse seemed to settle on the idea that this was a case of Olivia versus Sabrina.

Rachel Luna / FilmMagic / John Shearer / Getty Images

But according to an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, the whole public drama was something Olivia herself never expected to happen.

Heather Hazzan for Variety

"I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction," the musician said. "So it was really strange [when] it did."

"I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about," Olivia recalled.

"I don't really subscribe to hating other women because of boys," she added. "I think that's so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around."

The rampant public speculation over the details of Olivia's love life is something she reflected on in a recent interview with GQ, admitting it was "really hard" for her to witness.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

"It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life," Olivia said. "That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity."

She went on to reveal she has since limited her social media consumption to just 30 minutes a day, and has worked on separating the public perception of her persona from her true self.

"Something that I learned very early on is the importance of separating person versus persona," Olivia explained. "When people who don't know me are criticizing me, they're criticizing my persona, not my person."

On a more positive note, though, Olivia told Variety the success of "Drivers License" — and her subsequent debut album Sour — has been "empowering," calling the song's release in particular "the craziest time of [her] life."

"I definitely talked about my deepest, darkest secrets and insecurities on Sour," Olivia admitted. "Which is sort of strange, to be like, 'Here, you guys can have this. Anyone who wants to listen to it can listen to it.'"

"But it's really empowering when it comes out," she added. "And it's been really awesome for me to see people resonate with that vulnerability and relate to it."

Read Olivia Rodrigo's Variety cover story in full here.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT