Olivia Rodrigo Said She Couldn’t Write A Song About Sabrina Carpenter Because She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”

Olivia Rodrigo was just asked about Sabrina Carpenter, and it seems that Rodrigo’s got a case of the Mariah Careys if her response is anything to go by!

It was rumored that Rodrigo and Bassett had broken up and that he’d started dating Sabrina Carpenter after the two were pictured together on an apparent lunch date.

A particular lyric in the song that referenced an ex-boyfriend with a blonde girl drew attention across the internet as people theorized that Rodrigo was talking about Bassett and Carpenter.

Bassett released a few songs of his own, with pointed titles such as “Lie Lie Lie,” and then Carpenter hopped on the wagon too, releasing the song “Skin,” which seemed to directly respond to the blonde lyric in its opening verse, with Carpenter singing, “Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”