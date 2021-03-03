 Skip To Content
Olivia Rodrigo Said She Couldn’t Write A Song About Sabrina Carpenter Because She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”

“I actually don’t know her at all.”

By Ben Henry

Posted on March 3, 2021, at 11:02 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo was just asked about Sabrina Carpenter, and it seems that Rodrigo’s got a case of the Mariah Careys if her response is anything to go by!

Of course, by now you’ll probably know the basics when it comes to the drama, which all started when the unconfirmed romance — and subsequently unconfirmed breakup — between Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett started to get a little messy.

It was rumored that Rodrigo and Bassett had broken up and that he’d started dating Sabrina Carpenter after the two were pictured together on an apparent lunch date.

But Rodrigo used that heartbreak as inspiration for her debut single, “Drivers License,” a song that has now spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A particular lyric in the song that referenced an ex-boyfriend with a blonde girl drew attention across the internet as people theorized that Rodrigo was talking about Bassett and Carpenter.

Bassett released a few songs of his own, with pointed titles such as “Lie Lie Lie,” and then Carpenter hopped on the wagon too, releasing the song “Skin,” which seemed to directly respond to the blonde lyric in its opening verse, with Carpenter singing, “Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

Since of all this went down, the three parties involved have been reluctant to give too much away about what’s going on behind the scenes. In fact, Carpenter was even called out for “skirting around the controversy” in two separate interviews.

During an interview for the Zach Sang Show, one of the hosts joked, “You’re so good at answering questions without answering questions,” to which Carpenter simply responded, “I do feel like I’m saying things if you’re paying attention.”

A similar thing happened during an interview with James Corden, who quipped that Carpenter was “skirting around the issue” and continued to press for answers.

But in a recent interview with Radio.com’s Check In, it was Olivia’s turn to be put in the hot seat when she was asked about Carpenter’s response to “Drivers License.”

It's worth pointing out here that Carpenter has said on multiple occasions that “Skin” is not about one thing in particular but is instead about a bunch of different experiences in her life.

“I can’t stress this enough — [“Skin” is] not about one person,” she told Zach Sang. “I’ve had so many different experiences in the last year in my personal life and in my career where there was a lot happening, and I couldn’t do anything about it and I couldn’t say anything ’cause it seemed like either way people were mad at me.”

When asked if she would “ever do a response song to the response song,” Rodrigo pretty much said no, explaining that she doesn’t know Carpenter and has only met her in passing.

“I actually don’t know her at all,” she said, of Carpenter. “I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know.”

She then added, “But I think artists should be able to write about whatever they wanna write about.”

So I guess that’s settled, then!

You can watch Rodrigo’s full interview here.

