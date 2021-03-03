Olivia Rodrigo Said She Couldn’t Write A Song About Sabrina Carpenter Because She Doesn’t “Know Her At All”
“I actually don’t know her at all.”
Olivia Rodrigo was just asked about Sabrina Carpenter, and it seems that Rodrigo’s got a case of the Mariah Careys if her response is anything to go by!
Of course, by now you’ll probably know the basics when it comes to the drama, which all started when the unconfirmed romance — and subsequently unconfirmed breakup — between Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett started to get a little messy.
But Rodrigo used that heartbreak as inspiration for her debut single, “Drivers License,” a song that has now spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
A particular lyric in the song that referenced an ex-boyfriend with a blonde girl drew attention across the internet as people theorized that Rodrigo was talking about Bassett and Carpenter.
Bassett released a few songs of his own, with pointed titles such as “Lie Lie Lie,” and then Carpenter hopped on the wagon too, releasing the song “Skin,” which seemed to directly respond to the blonde lyric in its opening verse, with Carpenter singing, “Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”
Since of all this went down, the three parties involved have been reluctant to give too much away about what’s going on behind the scenes. In fact, Carpenter was even called out for “skirting around the controversy” in two separate interviews.
But in a recent interview with Radio.com’s Check In, it was Olivia’s turn to be put in the hot seat when she was asked about Carpenter’s response to “Drivers License.”
When asked if she would “ever do a response song to the response song,” Rodrigo pretty much said no, explaining that she doesn’t know Carpenter and has only met her in passing.
So I guess that’s settled, then!
You can watch Rodrigo’s full interview here.
